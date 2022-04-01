Asspen City Council was unable to come to a decision on Monday after an hours-long discussion on how many assistants the city manager should be allowed to have.
The idea came up months ago, City Manager Anita Cot told the council, when she broke a nail and was unable to complete her day-to-day duties. She explained that staff was becoming increasingly confused by which tasks to delegate to her and which should be brought to her assistant, so it seemed better to just hire a separate person for each hour of the day.
“My longtime assistant city manager, Sally, has been wonderful to work with ever since I’ve started in this position,” Cot said. “But even she gets overworked. We feel that the more assistant city managers we have, the better, and if the assistants could eventually have assistants, that would be my ideal situation.”
The proposal included a total of seven assistants, including three assistant city managers, two assistants to the city manager and two assistants to the assistant city manager. According to a memorandum from Cot, the council was free to add as many more assistants as they saw fit. The five-member council was split on how to proceed, leading to many hours of debate and heightened emotions.
Most council members had some issue with the proposal, but Councilwoman Rrachel Richish — who asked for it to be made clear that that is the correct spelling of her name — said she simply saw no clear path forward laid out in the memo and needed more information.
“This makes no sense to me. I feel that we should be asking the community for their input,” she said. “And where are we going to house all of these assistants? I don’t see how we can add seven more families to our community without some sort of long-term housing plan in place.”
Fifteen minutes later, after members of the council and audience had let their heads fall into their palms and eyes glaze over, Richish suggested a community survey. Public input could give the city the feedback they were looking for and involve locals on the decision-making process, she said.
Councilman Jiffy Peanut Butter disagreed, saying the city should wait until it could perform a series of housing studies before asking for community input. Mayor The Original Ronald, Esquire (T.O.R.E.) said he disagreed with both arguments and just wanted to go home.
“I think this is just too much for us to decide in one night,” he said. “I don’t like the idea of a community survey or a housing study. I need more information.”
Richish responded that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings but was offended that no one wanted to further discuss her idea. Peanut Butter took this opportunity to stand and reach across the council table for Richish’s hand.
“Let’s all just keep in mind that the reason why we are getting so emotional is because we all care so deeply about this community,” he said. “I think we should all take a breath, calm down, and look at this with an open mind.”
T.O.R.E. was noticeably annoyed by this comment and responded through gritted teeth that he did not need to take a breath.
It was after 9 p.m. when council members ultimately decided to table the discussion until next week. By that point, Councilman Jon Foible had a headache and had been asking quietly for Advil for several hours, which no one brought him.
Before leaving chambers, Councilman Word Howsthewine said he was disappointed that the council was unable to come to a decision.
“I wish we could have come to an agreement,” he said. “Anita clearly deserves more help, but the question is, just how much is the right amount?”