Kari-Booboo targeted falsely in roofie case
After a handful of semi-reported cases over the last 33 years of people getting roofied at the Kari-Booboo Club, the establishment was again accused on Friday after an elderly man filed a complaint reporting that a young woman he’d been trying to pursue passed out in her chair at the club’s bar.
The man — who told officials he is in his mid-60s, from Florida and retired — had ordered a round of “nightcaps” to the dinner table at which they’d been sitting one evening last week. The dinner group consisted of two men and three women, according to a police report, and the age gap between the men and women “was significant,” the report says.
About 20 minutes after the nightcaps had been ordered, one of the women — who is 25 years old and pursuing a blogging career in Tulum — excused herself from the table and went to the bar. She had finished her nightcap, a beverage that no one from the evening has been able to identify, according to officials.
Before the bartender had noticed that she’d dozed off, the elderly man saw her asleep in the chair and ignited an altercation with the bartender, according to the report.
Paramedics were called. When they ran a blood test on the sleeping woman, there was no trace of a roofie, but they did find melatonin in her bloodstream — a natural compound which the woman had purposely ingested midway through the evening in order to “avoid having to be present for the rest of the dinner,” the report states.
The young woman told officials in a follow-up statement: “To be honest, I was bored and wanted a way out.”
Unwilling to believe this was the case, the man was still pushing his complaint against the Kari-Booboo as of press time.
Odd crimes suspected at Armory ski museum
The former Asspen City Hall was recently remodeled to become a community hub, where locals could shop, eat, learn and hang out without breaking the bank.
But a recent crime could be connected to the new hotspot, according to Asspen police.
The fashionable new dining hall includes a skier museum wing decorated with educational information and about 10 wax statues of famous skiers and snowboarders. On Thursday, just before midnight, reports began pouring in of strange people dressed in ski suits rampaging around downtown Asspen and even spilling into the West End. The people were growling and moaning, and began attacking people and breaking windows, various anonymous tips suggest.
“It was like a zombie apocalypse,” one anonymous citizen told the Daily Planet. “Except I could’ve sworn I’d seen those zombies before somewhere. They looked so familiar.”
Residents said they feared for their lives as they were awoken by sounds of screams coming from outside. They locked their doors and told their kids to hide under their covers. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the mysterious attackers were unidentified.
Later on Friday, city police confirmed that five people had been found unconscious after possibly being mauled. Bite marks on the bodies contained wax residue.
“We don’t know where the wax came from, but we are sending samples to a lab for DNA testing,” new Asspen Police Chief Sally Hotshot said in a press conference. “We encourage residents to stay inside, lock your doors and stay calm until we find the culprit or culprits. Our trustworthy local officers are on it.”
The attempted murder spree is Hotshot’s first big case as Asspen’s new police chief. She did not offer details about her experience, but muttered something about thinking she was done with crime when she left the city for the mountains. She also spoke of the new bear-resistant spray she bought being a waste of money.
As of the time of this writing, police were unable to find any strange humans dressed in ski suits. The incidents are still under investigation.