Aries (March 21 — April 19)
Ahh, Aries. You’re your own worst enemy. You’ve got charisma, spunk, sex appeal — and quite predictably, almost always, when flirting on the verge of success and stability and happiness, you tear up the playbook. And within a matter of months, your bad decisions come back to haunt you, and you find yourself needy and having to start all over again. This could be the month, though, when everything turns around for you. Embrace it. TONIGHT: It might be a good idea to stay home. Yeah, a hot night on the town may be lined up, but the stars warn of conflict. You could be the one that gets hit with that stray bullet or an unnecessary slap to the face. Curl up with a good book. Be a lamb, not a ram.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20)
What up, Bull? There was a guy in Shreveport, Louisiana, in high school, and we called him “The Bull.” He was a Taurus also. He wasn’t very friendly. Had this arrogance about him. I never paid much attention to the guy. And then I spoke with him some 30 years later, and he was a changed person. Talked a little. Had good things to say. Turns out, his attitude early in life was a defense mechanism against criticism. He grew up. He got over himself. He learned the art of give and take. He mellowed. That’s an important lesson for any Taurus, male or female. Don’t be such a Bull. TONIGHT: Chill the hell out. Be cool. Buy someone a drink.
Gemini (May 21 — June 20)
You’re one of the oddest signs of the Zodiac. The males are indecisive. They need to be pampered and even then, when they get what they want, they aren’t happy. Unless they get freshly baked bread. As for the women, talk about super-needy. Take them out and they follow you around. Don’t take a Gemini to a casino because they are the ultimate “cooler.” So what are we talking about here, overall? INSECURITY. Geminis tend to be nice, and fun, and funny, but then they hit this dark wall where they think they don’t measure up against other people. It’s tough to read them and help them. Dare I even try? TONIGHT: The stars say you should go out, live it up and drink lots of shots.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22)
Finally, someone I can relate to. A fellow water sign. Cancers have that “je ne sais quoi.” And the sex can be quite amazing. But they have a mysterious side — they love to keep secrets. And they don’t always tell the truth. Of course, I’m talking about Cancer women. I don’t know any dudes who are Cancers. They’re on their own. TONIGHT: If you’re a Cancer woman, find a Cajun guy named D’Andre and take him home. For the most part, you’ll get along quite swimmingly.
Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)
Leos are lions. They are the kings of the jungle. They need attention. They crave the spotlight. That’s all well and good. Pick up a guitar. Grab that microphone. Get up on that stage and recite Hamlet’s “Soliloquy” or act out the Stanley-Stella scene from “Streetcar.” Get creative. Write a song. Be funky and fun. Just be sure and get some freaking sleep, because you’re always burning out from trying to do too much. TONIGHT: Watch an old war movie.
Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)
An interesting sign. Virgos work hard. They are smart. They can be fun when they aren’t worried about something they needn’t worry about. They can be snobby. They can run in cliques. And they can also show great heart and soul and warmth. As said, an interesting sign. I don’t understand you but I like you. TONIGHT: Get some rest. Tomorrow’s another killer work day.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Strange people! Kisses one second and a kick in the groin the next! And for no reason! What do we do with your type! When the booze runs out, you get cranky. When the money runs out, you get flaky. Run for the hills, there’s a Libra in the room! If you could be consistent, the world would be your oyster. TONIGHT: You’re gonna do what you do, so I’m not going there.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)
I’m not going to talk about myself. I’m comfortable in my own skin. Just tired. TONIGHT: Sleep. TV Westerns. "Rawhide." "The Rifleman." "Gunsmoke." More sleep.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
The sign I get along with the best. Usually. Yeah, it’s hard to mellow when the people in your life are flaky. That’s what drives the Saj crazy, when those close to him or her start acting up. But you can’t be a manners cop all the time. Try to lighten up or you’re going to get an ulcer. TONIGHT: My recommendation is weed and good music. Play the Dead’s “Black Peter” over and over.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)
Stubborn as mules, those Capricorns. Jesus was a Capricorn, and he was pretty darn stubborn. Had he not been that way, he might not have accomplished as much. But I digress. What’s going on in your life? You’re probably complaining that someone’s not doing something right, that the world around you is incompetent, that you’re not getting paid enough, that everyone owes you something. Sister, brother, I don’t know what to say. You’re paying for our sins, I guess. TONIGHT: Pray.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)
Never met an Aquarian who wasn’t a highly sociable person. They say you have the gift of gab. Did you kiss the Blarney stone? Got something to say? Of course you do. And it’s probably interesting as well as funny. You’re a joy to drink and eat and converse with. But do you always listen? Do you heed advice? Do you learn from your mistakes? Of course you don’t. Aye, there’s the rub! TONIGHT: Beer, beer, beer and a few laughs.
Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)
Another damn water sign. I know you too well. You drive me crazy. Yet I can’t pull away. You’re attractive and annoying. Sexy and sloppy. Weird as hell. What does one do about a Pisces? Why can’t you just be happy? What is it about drama that draws you like a moth to a flame? I give up. TONIGHT: Try not to hit anyone.