Asspen High graduates are set up for the next step of their lives upon graduation based on recent standardized testing.
The school’s seniors led the United States in scoring on the Aunt’s Capital Trickles-down (ACT) test. Historically, students who have scored highly on the tests have gone on to successful careers in politics, professional golf and real estate at a much higher rate.
“I know our students have worked hard for this,” Asspen School District Superintendent David Bowie-Not-That-One said. “This just shows that if you apply yourself, show dedication and have won the ovarian lottery, anything is possible.”
Many of the school’s 2022 graduates will move on to premier universities, some of whom are even going to schools that don’t have buildings with the family name on them.
The test’s evaluation continues to evolve from year to year. This year, it featured one question. Students were asked, “At what age did your parents buy you your first car?” Respondents who answered, “Car? I only travel by golf cart, helicopter and a Lamborghini one-wheel,” received the highest marks.
Upon the announcement by the national testing body that Asspen had emerged No. 1 in the country, students held a gala, cheersing sparkling cider.
“I’m so proud of my classmates,” Asspen senior Melon Usk said. “It’s comforting to know that I can pursue my dream of becoming the first person to ride a unicycle across the Golden Gate Bridge while juggling Faberge Eggs, knowing that if, somehow, that doesn’t turn into a fruitful career, I can move back into my parent’s fourth home.”
Results of other typical standardized tests were not recorded, because c’mon.