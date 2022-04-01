Asspen School District announced Monday that they would drop the indoor mask requirement for all students, but were shocked to hear in response that students were in favor of keeping masks on the grounds that it made them look “cooler.”
Students planned a walk-out Tuesday to protest the removal of masks, telling the administration via email that they felt they deserved to keep their masks simply because the face coverings are the new “it” accessory. Superintendent David Bowie-Not-That-One told the Daily Planet that the protest came as a complete shock, and that the district simply wanted to give the students the chance to feel like kids again.
“We thought they would be happy to see each other’s faces again after all this time of social distancing and wearing masks,” Bowie-Not-That-One said. “We worked so hard to get rid of masks for their mental health.”
Students told the Daily Planet that the face masks are not what is damaging their mental health. Wearing the face coverings in class helps them to study better and blend in with their classmates, which is already hard enough in high school, Student Body President Kirk Used-to-Live-in-Malibu said. Furthermore, seeing a teacher’s face can be emotionally harmful to a teenager.
“We’ve found our mental health is better served by not seeing their faces,” Used-to-Live-in-Malibu said. “The lectures and homework are stressful enough, and now they think they can tell us what not to wear. That is the part that really gets on my nerves.”
Another perk of the masks, students say, is their ability to hide yawns and any other form of sleepiness. Football quarterback Mario Richie-Kidd said that he’s never had a better nap at school, even in Kindergarten.
“I come to school every day at 6:45 so I can train and then grab a measly bagel sandwich and a cup of coffee with hazelnut creamer before class starts,” he said. “A guy gets tired after all that. I’m not going to give up my mask just because they don’t want me to get my beauty sleep.”
Richie-Kidd’s girlfriend, track star Cutesy McPretty, added that she has hardly gotten into any fights with her friends since the onset of the pandemic because no one can see her angry expressions behind her mask.
“It’s honestly been sooooo good for my friendships,” she said while twirling her hair around a finger. “My friends and I get along like 100 times better than we used to because it’s hard to hear all the insults we say to each other under our breath.”
The school district is expected to make a decision this week as to whether they will reinstate the mask requirement or not. However, as Bowie-Not-That-One pointed out, what most students have failed to realize is that just because no one is required to wear masks anymore, anyone who wants to continue wearing them is perfectly welcome to do so.
“Frankly, we’re too afraid to explain that to them,” Bowie-Not-That-One said. “They might think we’re accusing them of being stupid, and that always seems to result in a lawsuit.”