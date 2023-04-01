The new CEO of Asspen Ski Inc. introduced a new 100-day ball gag plans to replace the standard 100-day lapel pin traditionally awarded to skiers and snowboarders who ski or ride for 100 days throughout the season.
“I was sitting around in my new house watching ‘50 Shades of Grey’ and it occurred to me, this might be something uniquely Aspen, that would really make us stand out, because Lord knows, that’s what this resort really needs right now,” said new Skink Chief Fleecing Officer Flee McFlakey.
Some locals have objected to the new dominatrix-demarcation, calling it passive-aggressive subservience, and a blatant 1st Amendment violation of free speech.
“Seriously? How am I supposed to tell everyone how awesome the skiing was today, that they totally missed out while wearing that thing?” winced one Aspen resident at the bottom of the gondola. “It’s super uncomfortable underneath my helmet. Getting high on the gondola is nearly impossible now. This ball-gag face harness is totally harshing my mellow.”
Skink officials said they’ll "try anything to shut these people up.” If the ball gag is a hit, they plan on introducing a 100-day tramp-stamp lower back tattoo next year. For those under 18 years old, a temporary removable tattoo will be available.