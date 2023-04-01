Asspen Skiing Inc. has made a sudden and surprising change in direction in naming a new Chief Fleecing Officer.
Skink has decided to hire Flee McFlakey as its new top dog.
“We decided that if we’re going to tout company values such as equity, diversity and justice, we better ski the line,” said Skink Managing Partner Slim Clown. “I don’t know how you can get any more diverse or equitable than hiring a guy that you really cannot stomach.”
McFlakey is best known as the former ski instructor who went rogue after his trust fund kicked in. He started roasting Skink every chance he could get. He initially focused on increasing the pay for new employees then expanded his criticism to the brands of toilet paper Skink puts in its bathrooms and its soda provider of choice.
“Sure I was surprised when I got the job offer out of the blue from Mr. Clown,” McFlakey said. “After I gave it a little thought I accepted for a couple of reasons. First, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Second, being a gadfly 24/7 was getting a little old.”
Clown said McFlakey’s background as a gadfly who attacked anyone and everyone likely provided McFlakey with the thick skin necessary to head Skink. If he can dish criticism out, he can certainly take it, Clown reasoned.
“With our clientele, we’re always getting free advice on how to run our business,” Clown said. “For example, our hedge-fund friends think just because they raped and pillaged the newspaper business to their benefit they know how to make a few extra bucks getting skiers to the top of the Big Burn. Then you’ve got the Silicon Valley crowd. They’ve been bugging us with proposals the last couple of years to staff the chairlifts with a fleet of AI lifties.”
Clown said he is counting on McFlakey to hold Skink critics at bay.
Some Skink officials found the appointment startling.
“Whoa, didn’t see that one coming,” said Spike Chaplin, who is departing after this ski season as Chief Fleecing Officer.
McFlakey wasted no time making a big, grandstanding gesture, as he is wont to do. He declared that to kick off the 2023-24 season, Skink and its fleecing division will host a community party at the Hotel Jerome ballroom called “The Diamonds to Duct Tape Ball.” The event will be open to everyone with the idea of returning to those nostalgic days in Aspen when the wealthy folks mingled with the poor peeps.
“Doesn’t matter if you come in a gown fashioned by the house of Louis Vuitton or a battered old Patagonia jacket held together by duct tape, you’ll be welcomed,” McFlakey said.
Skink, always known as a ground-breaker in the ski industry, also is set to install a radical new pricing strategy. Purchasers of season passes and lift tickets will be required to submit proof of income from the previous year. The prices they pay to access the slopes will be based on income. Those who make more, pay more.
“It’s our new needs-based pricing strategy,” McFlakely said. Closet trust funders such as himself will be forced to pay more than they have for years.
McFlakey also said there will be a change of focus for Skink’s luxury branch, A$$PENXS. Instead of trying to capture lightning in a bottle like they did with Cloud 9 restaurant decades ago, Skink will just focus on fun instead of staged fun.
Instead of beach parties with ridiculous, candy-caned striped umbrellas and chairs in the lawn of the Sundeck, Skink will set up a beer garden outside the Sundeck and sell $1 PBRs and $2 hotdogs every Friday to the first 1,000 people who show up.
“Brilliant!” Chaplin said. “I wish I would have thought of that.”