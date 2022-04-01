After a pair of jets slid off the runway less than a week apart from each other earlier in the year, Asspen Skyport announced a bold new strategy to stop it from happening again.
Asspen’s top engineers and Skyport officials held a press conference Tuesday to unveil their plan: moving the runway two feet to the left.
“I think that might do it,” chief engineer of the project and part-time real estate agent Jeremy “Semi-Qualified” Carpenterman said during the conference. “I’ve got a hunch.”
Carpenterman showed plans to, with the help of the private jets kept at the Skyport, lift the existing runway out of place and shift it over wholesale.
The process will take roughly three months as the engineers work to dig out the runway and prepare it for its own takeoff.
Some Aspenites protested, wondering where they’d be able to minorly crash their planes during the construction period.
“We’re taking these concerns seriously,” Asspen Skyport Director Man Barflotsofspew said. “We’re exploring all options, including which roadways through lower-income neighborhoods we can close off as a de-facto landing strip until the work is complete.”
When asked why the airport doesn’t simply extend the pavement instead of the elaborate, unprecedented and expensive task of moving thousands of square feet of tarmac, Carpenterman went quiet, looking around at his fellow stagehands for help.
After a few moments, he responded, “So, how about that roundabout traffic, huh?”
Cause for the two incidents of deviation from the runway have yet to be given. Carpenterman said he was shocked to learn that planes had been deviating from the airport’s runway since its inception, but was informed early on in the process that the vast majority of those planes were actually just taking off.
At press time, Carpenterman was reportedly telling workers that if the plan to shift the runway to the left didn’t work, then they’d try moving it to the right — hopefully before the county could intervene to appoint a commission to “advise” on the process.