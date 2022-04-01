The Sno Beach pop-up atop Asspen Mountain was supposed to come to an end after its six-week run. However, due to extreme-rising temperatures and vast snow melt, the concept is here to stay permanently — the first policy decision of many on the agenda to transition Asspen from a ski resort to a beach resort.
According to an announcement released late last night from The Little Hell Hotel (topping even more “Best Of” national destination lists due to abundant opportunities for theme parties) and Aspen Ski Inc., “Due to the climate patterns lately and correlating preferred activities, experiences and lifestyles of the billionaire vacationers and influencers who come spend money in our community, Aspen Ski Inc. and The Little Hell have reached a unanimous decision to rebrand and reconceptualize Asspen as a beach resort.”
The release continues: “The success and monetary results from Sno Beach this season just solidified for us that it was time for a change. Establishments like Sno Beach better fit the new climate and the growing preferences of the diamond crowd to not only find their beach but not feel too hot or humid while doing so. The summer season in Asspen is the perfect time to provide the Diamond Crowd™ with that luxurious experience.”
The first step in transforming the resort from luxury ski town to beach town will be to expand the Sno Beach club activation on Ajaxx. Ski Inc.’s high-end luxury fashion brand AspenG — which was also a spearheader in Sno Beach — is sponsoring the importation of the finest Moroccan sand to create “the proper ambience” for our guests.
The only reference to water in the release was the phrase, “Guests will still be able to enjoy $4,800 cabanas with bottle service while the snow melts and the sand is being shipped.”
The Aspen Daily Planet received no responses after multiple calls to Ski Inc. officials, AsspenG and The Little Hell. According to the front drive valet boys at The Little Hell, the Clowns, Ski Inc. CEO Like Mapkan and other involved figures were last seen headed up toward Bayul Retreat for an Ayahuasca ceremony before announcing more details to the community.
Asspen City Council members are still on their spring break vacation week and none have been reachable for comment. As of press time, most city council members likely do not know what is happening — or they’re pretending to not know what is happening.
The news has resulted in immediate backlash and outrage from community members, as well as extreme confusion and questions whether this is a joke.
Many locals, however, aren’t risking it. The now-freshly former Aspenites have already left town to become real estate agents in Jaxson Hole.