One year into the pandemic, this week has delivered goods not only of the snow varietal but also via promising signs at Aspen Snowmass amid a return to some sense of normalcy: An uptick in tourism during what is traditionally one of the busiest months of the year, along with news of an extended ski season.
Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday that Snowmass Ski Area would remain open for lift-served skiing and riding through April 25, one week later than originally scheduled. SkiCo also concurrently released its occupancy report and executive summary for the month of March, which touted “healthy momentum” across bookings.
“All [of] the positive news surrounding our COVID-19 level moving to yellow, opening restaurants, vaccine rates, snowfall, events and strong air service are contributing to our success,” Kristi Kavanaugh, Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Sales, wrote in the report. In an interview with the Daily News in late January, Kavanaugh also projected tourism would pick up by the latter half of the ski season due to a “natural” increase in domestic tourism come spring.
While SkiCo’s report lacked current occupancy because final numbers will not be available until the end of the month, as of two weeks ago, it was just shy of 50%. That number, however, is presumably greater now, as Aspen and Snowmass Village have experienced a surge in last-minute bookings, likely a result of any one of the aforementioned factors.
“March also benefited from a strong February booking month,” the report read. “We saw over 85% more business booked in February for March arrivals than last year.”
In a “normal” year, occupancy in Aspen Snowmass during March hovers around 75-80%, according to Kavanaugh, who could not be reached via phone this week but responded to questions via email.
“The story is clearly that bookings are improving and we are expecting a strong end to the season,” Kavanaugh wrote in an email Wednesday.
As of the Feb. 28 report, March was pacing down 30.7%, “but with the booking pace we are currently experiencing, we should see an improved performance by month end,” the summary read.
The Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships followed by the U.S. Grand Prix — happening today through March 21 at Buttermilk — are also impacting March occupancy, though to what extent is unknown. Kavanaugh and other SkiCo executives on Wednesday were unable to quantify the international event’s impact from a touristic standpoint.
More than 300 athletes are here for the World Championships compared to fewer than 100 for X Games Aspen 2021. In compliance with COVID-19 policies and consistent with other winter sports events at Buttermilk this season, X Games and the U.S. Revolution Tour, spectators are not allowed to gather at the venue. Even those traveling with the athlete are prohibited from spectating on site, said Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.
In retrospect
Looking back to last month, while February was “a much brighter month in terms of performance and overall good news,” occupancy was still considerably low compared to historic averages, according to the report.
The novel coronavirus — which was first documented in the U.S. in January 2020 and shut down the ski resort by March 14 — also likely skewed numbers early last year, the report notes.
At the beginning of the month, February was pacing 54.7% down from the previous year but recovered at 46.4% by the end. All told, February was down 42.3% from last year.
Occupancy in Aspen last month was 45.8%, down 42.3%. Snowmass’ occupancy reached 47.3%, also down 42.3%.
Same-month bookings (i.e., scheduling a trip month-of) this February outpaced those of last February by an astounding 193.7%, according to the report.
‘Making up for lost time’
Despite below-average snowpack through December and January, conditions have improved enough that Snowmass will remain open for skiing and riding through April 25.
February “definitely made up some ground” in terms of snowpack and overall conditions, Hanle said Wednesday.
“If we have the ability to extend the season, which we feel we will in some way or another, we’re going to do it. We try to say if there’s good skiing out there and we can be open, we’ll be open,” he said. “We’re going to throw it out there and try to find some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.”
Snowmass lift and terrain details will be announced closer to the extended week. “For now, keep doing your snow dances and be sure to finalize your fun and funky spring skiing costumes,” the announcement read.
Under the headline, “Making up for lost time, ski one extra week,” SkiCo also reminded folks that all four mountains extended its hours of operation, with select lifts running until 4 or 4:15 p.m.
The news comes on the heels of Pitkin County’s businesses certified through the state’s 5 Star program getting the green light to operate at Blue level restrictions. All SkiCo restaurants, both on and off the mountain, received the 5 Star variance, allowing 50% capacity up to 175 people. The resort recommends using online ordering and Qless technology available on the Aspen Snowmass app to minimize wait times and for the best experience.