After a dry start to the ski season, snowfall throughout the latter portion made up for lost powder days, resulting in an overall snowpack that’s only slightly below average. As of Thursday, snowpack for Snowmass Ski Area, which received the most of the four area mountains, was 96.4%, according to Aspen Skiing Co. officials.
“It’s been a weird, up-and-down snow year. January was horrendously dry, but February and March were above average,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said Thursday. “We’re really making up ground from November, December [and] January in February and March.”
In January, Aspen Mountain received 17 inches of snow, which falls well behind the month’s historical average of 37 inches. Snowmass Ski Area performed a little better at the start of the year, receiving 30 inches compared to an average of 51. February at Snowmass saw more than double that amount — which accumulated 67 inches of fresh, well above the average of 54. Aspen Mountain also looked better in February, raking in 49 inches over a 43-inch average.
While snowfall at all four mountains during the month of March was above average, Snowmass stayed true to its name and reigned supreme.
“Every [mountain] was above average [for March], but Snowmass, whatever the weather pattern was, benefited the most,” Hanle said. Avid skiers and riders who check the 24-hour-snow report on powder days will likely notice a familiar pattern.
Asked why Snowmass Ski Area often “outperforms” the other mountains, Hanle said it largely is a function of which direction the wind and storms come in.
“Certain wind directions favor certain mountains,” he said. “A direct west wind, for instance, will favor Aspen.”
Snowmass received 68 inches in March, up 121% from the month’s 56-inch average. Aspen saw 51 inches, also higher than the mountain’s March average of 43. Generally speaking, Aspen Highlands’ snowfall is “similar to Aspen Mountain,” Hanle said. That proved true for Highlands in March, which also saw 51 inches.
Highlands and Buttermilk Ski Area will close for the season on Sunday, while Snowmass will welcome skiers and snowboarders for an additional three weeks. SkiCo announced on March 10 — earlier than the company traditionally announces season extensions — that Snowmass would stay open until April 25.
“It was not a decision we made strictly because of the snowpack like we typically do. Our philosophy is, if we can stay open and offer a product that people are going to enjoy, we’re going to extend the ski season where we can,” Hanle said. “This year, we did that a little early, [largely] because we got ripped off last year [and] people didn’t get to ski as much. We felt that skiing provides such an outlet for people right now that if we could extend the season, we would.”
He continued: “We kind of took a leap of faith with snow, and we’ll see how it pays off. It’s going to be awfully warm this weekend, but Snowmass is a big mountain, so hopefully we can find some terrain up there [that will be] in good condition three weeks from now.”
Looking ahead to summer after a devastating season of wildfires in the West, Hanle said the hope — not only for spring powder but also to help alleviate an extended drought — is for a wet and snowy April.
“Even if [the snowpack is] a little bit above average or average, the snowmelt is still going to be below average, because a lot of it is going to soak into the dry soil before it makes it into the river,” Hanle said. “So that doesn’t bode well ... everyone should keep doing their snow dance.”
Monthly Snowpack
Snowmass Ski Area
March: 68 inches, avg. 56
February: 67 inches, avg. 54
January: 30 inches, avg. 51
December: 40 inches, avg. 46
November: 40 inches, avg. 44
Aspen Mountain
March: 51 inches, avg. 43
February: 49 inches, avg. 43
January: 17 inches, avg. 37
December: 47 inches, avg. 41
November: 25 inches, avg. 28