In mid-October, the Aspen Skiing Co. and its East West partner in Base Village learned that one of their highly visible, slopeside restaurants was going to be dark for the winter with the closing of State 38. In three weeks, they put together a concept, purchased new stemware and a few other accoutrements, hired staff and opened Village Tasting Room in that same location.
“This was a real last-minute decision,” said Jim Butchart, SkiCo’s culinary director for the mountain division.
“We really had about three weeks to get things cranking up, but luckily it’s a beautiful space.”
Now, if you’re in the mood for a delicate gamay noir from Burgundy, a racy, complex semillon from Argentina, a blonde lager from Italy or probably the best canned cocktail you’ve ever had, you need to pop in and talk to master sommelier Brandon Tebbe at the Village Tasting Room.
“We signed on for four months, basically the ski season,” Butchart said. “With this restaurant, we wanted it to be like the greatest hits. So, our executive chef Andrew Helsey and I sat down and started writing a list of dishes we like to eat, and then we started trimming things down and getting to the all-stars, if you will.”
The result is a focused menu of small plates that you can share or eat individually, in-house, outside on their sunny slopeside deck or boxed up to go.
In this year of the coronavirus, being adaptable and safe are two major concerns for all of SkiCo’s mountain restaurants. Village Tasting Room has a limited staff (and limited seating at the moment because of the orange-plus COVID-19 regulations), and they have designed and implemented an order-from-your-table concept that you do on your own from your phone, and then pay the bill the same way.
The operators have created a wine program that is like a wine shop’s.
Knowledgeable master sommelier Tebbe can sell you bottles of wine that you can take to your condo along with a charcuterie plate or other items. You can also order dinner while you are skiing and then pop down at the end of the day, pick it up and take it home.
What’s to eat?
The small plates are a variety of deliciousness: scallops, yellow tail tostada, chicken liver, butter leaf salad, bean soup, steak burger, fried chicken sandwich, grilled flatbread and more. The all-veggie mushroom buns with pickled vegetables and hoisin sauce is their version of Vietnamese bánh mì. I know I need to come back and try the coffee-cured skirt steak with chimichurri. For dessert, freshly made mini doughnuts tempt.
The to-go dinners right now are a separate menu and feature two entrees, rotisserie chicken from Elk Camp or meatloaf made with grass-fed beef, plus a choice from four side dishes that you could also pair with one of their small plates or the salad. To-go dinners may be ordered from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then picked up between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
What’s to drink?
A fount of knowledge and experience, master sommelier Brandon Tebbe said he works to figure the right wine, beer or cocktail at the right price point.
“People can come in and buy a bottle and take it home, just like a bottle shop,” said Tebbe, “I’m trying to provide a program that is medium priced, usually between $45 and $99, though a couple of bottles are more than that.”
After lunch, they start doing après with charcuterie and cheese boards, truffle chips, Kalamata olives, salami and some other items that complement bottles of wines enjoyed in-house.
Currently, they carry about 90 wines from around the world, including such as varietals like a Fossacolle brunello or the G.D. Vajra barolo that seems priced below what you would normally see in a restaurant.
They do have high-end Caymus and Jordan cabernet sauvignons, but also a medium-priced Malbec from France, a pinot grigio from Italy and an albarino from California.
A limited selection of lagers, pilsners and ales, and Bud Light may be found.
One of their interesting selections is a line of canned cocktails from Cutwater, who are known for the authentic tastes they create in margaritas, mojitos, vodka mules and bloody marys.
Tebbe is a winemaker in the wine-rich Willamette Valley in Oregon. He made pinot gris in 2018, and his riesling is currently fermenting while he works in Snowmass this winter.
“I didn’t make a typical simple pinot gris,” Tebbe said. “Instead, I made it like some of the best Burgundians make their chardonnay. So it’s very full and rich. It will probably be up here in the mountains this spring; but there are only 99 cases of it. This year, I’m making 125 cases or five barrels of chardonnay that’s again made like burgundy.”
In order to be a master sommelier, Tebbe went through four levels of certification, and it usually takes 10 to 12 years.
According to culinary director Butchart, being “flexible and nimble” in this year of COVID is a necessity. A host station at the entrance will control numbers of people inside, staying within the then-current regulations.
If the situation gets worse and the upper valley goes from orange-plus to red, they will focus on serving people to go and outside in their patio seating.
Butchart manages the culinary operations at SkiCo’s on-mountain restaurants, except for Aspen Mountain, which keeps him hopping. He said all of their full-service restaurants implement contact tracing and use the increasingly popular menus accessed on cellphones. They also have disposable paper menus.
“We’re in it to win it for the season, we’ll see how she does. We’re really excited,” said Butchart.
Village Tasting Room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They serve coffee for the first hour of the day, lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and après from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant does not take reservations.
High Alpine/Up for Pizza
A final note: rumors of Up for Pizza not being open for this winter are untrue, Butchart said, though gathering inside is extremely limited due to COVID-19.
Butchart also confirmed that the private dining space at High Alpine, the new Alpine Room, which was planned to pay homage to the mountain dining traditions of Europe, will be shelved for this season because of the pandemic.
While High Alpine can utilize its large outside deck, if current conditions worsen and Pitkin County moves from orange-plus to red, the Alpine Room does not have an outside deck able to accommodate diners.