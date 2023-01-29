At long last, Zoe Atkin has an X Games medal, and it’s a gold to boot.
In her fourth X Games, the British skier turned previous non-podium finishes into a top spot in the women’s ski SuperPipe on Saturday night. Rachael Karker took silver and Svea Irving out of Winter Park took bronze. Local star Hanna Faulhaber sat in a podium spot for the majority of the event but slid into fifth by the end.
“It was pretty bittersweet being just outside the top three, but honestly the last couple of X Games I put a lot of pressure on myself because it’s such a big event,” Atkin said. “This year I really wanted to enjoy myself, put down a good run and feel the energy of all the people that came out.”
Atkin landed her first run through the adverse snow conditions before leapfrogging Karker on the fourth and final run of the event, including a left-side 540 with a mute grab and a pair of right-side 720s, one coming switch.
It was another first for Svea Irving, who claimed her first X Games medal filling in as an alternate. The sister of Birk Irving finished seventh in the SuperPipe in 2022.
With the firsts at the top of the podium, the event also saw a significant last: the final X Games competition for Brita Sigourney, a four-time X Games medal winner and claimer of the bronze in the halfpipe in the 2018 Olympics. Sigourney, who finished seventh in the event, announced she would be retiring following the season.
After she skidded out the landing on her first hit of her final run, she took the edge of the pipe to high-five the fans and ski into the sunset.
“X Games has always been one of my favorite contests and there’s honestly nothing that I would change about it,” Sigourney said. “It’s just so special and the atmosphere is amazing. It’s just been really fun.
“I think the next generation is in good hands. … I’m happy to bid farewell right now because I can’t keep up with the young guns anymore,” she joked.
For Basalt’s Faulhaber, whose run is so dependent on speed through the pipe to maximize her signature big amplitude, the continual snow proved to make an impact, as it did for all the athletes. She landed a clean first run that put her in line for a silver, but saw a high amplitude of 10 feet flat, more than 6 feet shorter than her highest flight in her bronze run a year ago. (Faulhaber was not immediately available for comment for this story.)
The impact of the snow was felt across the athletes, even for Atkin.
“You could skate in so you could go as big as you want on the first hit, but the more you ski through the snow in transition, the slower and slower it gets,” Atkin said. “There was definitely some strategy in putting some of your higher rotations up at the top so you could make them bigger and look better for the judges. But it’s also hard to rearrange your entire run right before the comp. A little bit of strategy, but that’s always fun.”
Rounding out the finishers were Amy Fraser in fourth, Dillan Glennie in sixth and Sabrina Cakmakli in eighth.