Earth Day seemed like a fitting time for Atlantic Aviation — which services the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — to officially bring sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Bringing the fuel, however, presented its own challenge, at least conceptually. After all, what’s the point of launching a sustainability initiative if transporting the carbon reducing SAF was going to create its own oversized carbon footprint?
It was a top-of-mind question for stakeholders.
“The Aspen FBO has been working on getting SAF for more than one and a half years,” Maureen Poschman, of Promo Communications, said via email. “It is in hot demand — and as was mentioned, it eventually needed to be trucked here from California.”
Atlantic Aviation Director of Strategy and Operations Richard Thacker said he was relieved to learn that in California, commercial trucks already use renewable diesel fuel, thus mitigating the impacts of transport.
“The carbon emission lifecycle is about an 80% reduction of carbon emissions, just like SAF,” Thacker said of the diesel. “The carbon net loss was miniscule, so we were happy with that result.”
On Thursday, more than a year’s worth of discussion among the ASE Vision Committee — which is tasked with making recommendations for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s redevelopment plan — came to fruition in a meaningful way with Atlantic’s commitment to SAF.
Jackie Francis, who served as “navigator” on the Vision Committee, has been a vocal proponent of ensuring any future plan puts on environmental sustainability at its center, she said Thursday. And while SAF has a higher price tag — between $1.20 and $3 more per gallon, Thacker explained — Francis said no cost is too high in course correcting from the path to a “dead planet.”
Leadership at Atlantic agrees with her assessment, which is one of the reasons the company is absorbing the cost, for now.
The other reason is that by bringing more SAF into the market and demonstrating viability, the cost of a gallon of SAF will decrease sooner as more buyers come online.
“It is fast-becoming mainstream. The problem is supply. Right now, the aviation industry, as a whole globally, uplifts 106 billion gallon of Jet A (the common aviation fuel) every year, and there’s only about 50 or 60 million gallons of SAF that’s available in the marketplace right now,” said Atlantic Aviation’s Jonathan Jones, who also serves as general manager of the Aspen FBO.
“Doing the hard thing is the right thing to do. I am so proud to be working for a company that’s willing to do that and put their money where their mouth is,” he continued.
Aspen is the second location that Atlantic partnered with to bring SAF — the first was the Los Angeles International Airport, Thacker noted. For one thing, it’s a huge market. For another, it was logistically elegant, as one of two major SAF producers operate 17 miles away, in Paramount, California.
“The more we can get customers, the end users, educated and buy this, the quicker we can show there is demand in the marketplace and the marketplace will react by increasing production,” he said.
While not one of the most bustling airports in the world like LAX, the Aspen market is certainly not a small one, especially where private aviation is concerned, which was another reason Atlantic focused on its prioritization.
“The regular availability of SAF at ASE represents the next step in our commitment to renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions by the aviation industry,’’ said Jay Hamby, senior vice president of Atlantic Aviation in a statement. “The integration of SAF into our operations at ASE is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 800,000 pounds annually.”