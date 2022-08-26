Fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of church attendance, St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen will hold its 140th anniversary celebration today and Saturday.
Father Darrick Leier, the church’s pastor since November 2019, said it took time to rebuild the congregation following the weeks-long complete shutdown of in-person church services that followed the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
This summer, the church has seen average attendance at its most popular Mass, held at 10 a.m. Sunday, of between 250 and 300 people, sometimes more, Leier said. Capacity is 350.
“Getting people back to church was slow and gradual. But at Sunday Mass in July and August, we were back to normal attendance like pre-COVID,” Leier said earlier this week. “It’s been a busy summer. Many times people have had to stand in the back of the church. It’s been wonderful.”
Stories relating to how the church weathered the pandemic and dealt with other difficulties over its 140 years are apt to surface when parishioners and other community supporters gather on Saturday afternoon for a free barbecue lunch in the courtyard of the Main Street institution. The pulled pork, soft drinks and camaraderie are planned for noon to 3 p.m. and will follow talks by an internationally recognized inspirational speaker and TV-radio host, Chris Stefanick, founder and president of Real Life Catholic, a nonprofit based in the Denver area. Author of the book “Living Joy,” Stefanick is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. inside the church, with a short break between sessions.
But before Stefanick speaks and the barbecue (with lawn games, the church’s famed “St. Patrick’s Day coleslaw” and an opportunity to “dunk the priest”) commences on Saturday, today’s component to the anniversary celebration specifically gears to teens.
The celebration, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is expected to draw more than 100 teens not only from Aspen and the upper valley, but other church parishes in the midvalley and downvalley, and perhaps beyond Glenwood Springs, Leier said.
Stefanick will be speaking with the teens tonight, also. Pizza will be provided and a small bonfire, monitored by local fire department personnel, is planned.
“He tailors his talks for teens,” Leier said of Stefanik. “He’s a husband and father and he knows what teenagers struggle with in life in this day and age. His message is one of hope and helping them to reflect on what’s important in life: making critical decisions, taking initiative, being accountable. So it’s really going to be a powerful evening.”
The parish’s history stretches back to July 3, 1881, when the very first Mass offered in the valley was celebrated in Aspen, attended by a small gathering of the town’s earliest miners and settlers, according to a news release from the church.
“The church we know today as St. Mary” was built in 1892, the release says. It is located at 533 E. Main St. in Aspen. While the anniversary celebration is free and open to the public, registration is encouraged. Visit stmaryaspen.org to sign up.