A female skier was assisted out of the backcountry Saturday by two Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers who happened to be skiing nearby.
The MRA members were skiing in the area between Pearl Pass and Castle Peak when they noticed that the woman was struggling. Upon contact with the woman, they learned that she had suffered an ankle injury. The volunteers utilized a sled stored at Tagert Hut to mobilize the injured woman and ski her down to the ghost town of Ashcroft, which is approximately 11 miles south of Aspen.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday at 11:27 a.m. from a Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer who reported that two other volunteers were at the Tagert Hut with an individual who had suffered an ankle injury. The Tagert Hut is a backcountry hut that is part of the Alfred A. Braun Hut System and is situated below Pearl Pass at an approximate elevation of 11,280 feet.
Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers convened at the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center and sent additional resources into the field to aid with the rescue. A third volunteer used a snowmobile to expedite the rescue over the last leg of the journey to Ashcroft, and the woman was returned safely to the Ashcroft parking area at 12:19 p.m.
While the timing and circumstances of this incident provided for a swift and fortunate outcome, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those who venture into the backcountry to be prepared with the proper gear and provisions to allow for unforeseen emergencies and changes in conditions.