From the world’s largest hot springs pool to a mountain-top theme park, Glenwood Springs has plenty of attractions.
This November, the city’s voters may be asked if they support implementing a new attractions tax and increasing the city’s existing 2.5% accommodation tax.
On Tuesday, the Glenwood Springs City Council will meet to discuss whether or not either tax question should appear on the November ballot and, if so, what each should ask specifically.
“Tourism is wonderful and it is one of our main industries, but it comes with heavy impacts,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said in an interview Friday. “These two tax questions being contemplated by council next week will hopefully start to shift some of the impacts of tourism onto the tourists themselves.”
Godes said money generated from the attractions tax would be earmarked for affordable housing.
“It’s a crisis right now, and we want to address it now,” Godes said of the lack of affordable housing in Glenwood Springs. “At the end of the day, we can poll the community on this or we can just put the question on [the ballot]. It costs less money to put this question on the ballot — to see if the community wants it — than it would actually be to conduct a poll to see if they liked it.”
While a majority of council can put tax questions on the ballot, only the voters can authorize them.
FrederickPolls, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, conducted a survey of Glenwood Springs residents earlier this summer and found that some voters did have an appetite for an attractions tax.
The poll sampled 309 Glenwood Springs residents and found that 67% of local voters supported “a tax on tickets to Glenwood Springs tourist attractions.” However, 71% of voters also supported “a fee on developers bringing new growth to the city.”
On Friday, Glenwood Springs City Councilor Tony Hershey said he opposed not only a new attractions tax, but any new taxes at all.
“It’s going to fail in my opinion,” Hershey said. “The street tax ... when they got that poll back they realized ... we can’t ask that question.”
According to Frederick Polls’ survey, residents were not in favor of a sales tax increase with only 27% saying they would support it.
“When this council doesn’t have enough money to do what they want, they just decide they’re going to raise taxes,” Hershey said. “Other people, like a normal citizen, would tighten their belts and say, ‘OK, I can’t afford all of this.’ But, they don’t do that.”
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. special city council work session will not occur in council chambers but instead in a conference room on the third floor of city hall. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission has a conflicting meeting in council chambers on Tuesday evening.
While Glenwood Springs voters could see two tax questions on their ballots this fall, Aspen voters, in all likelihood, will not.
“In Aspen, we’ve had the conversation [about] vacancy taxes, accommodation tax and the like,” Aspen Mayor Torre said. “We’re not moving towards those right now.”
Instead, the Aspen Council continues to focus on possible new uses for the city’s well endowed Wheeler Opera House Real Estate Transfer Tax Fund. Today, no new real estate transfer taxes may be adopted in the state. Aspen’s RETT was instituted years before they were prohibited.
“One of the good parts of our system is that these things do go to the public for a vote,” Torre said. “There are some safeguards in what the public will accept.”