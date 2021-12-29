Aspen was trending on Twitter Tuesday, and not because of the continuing snowfall and string of powder days. Rather, rumors circulated — garnering thousands of speculative tweets — that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had arrived in Aspen via private jet alongside a billionaire travel companion to meet with another billionaire international news mogul.
At the time the allegations started dominating online Tuesday, Morrison had not been seen on camera since Dec. 22, days after a Dec. 18 report by the Sydney Morning Herald that Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch are spending their family Christmas holiday in their Aspen home.
“Morrison promised he'd work through Christmas and new year to protect us from Omicron. He's disappeared for 8 days. Whether he's in Aspen or somewhere else, he's abandoned the country during another crisis. It's unforgivable,” one tweet from the user @MediaAnalyst criticized.
“Rumour has it Scotty's skiing in Aspen. Doesn't matter if it is true or not. Problem is — it's believable,” @Oaustralian tweeted.
“The rumour is on the ski runs of Aspen, Colorado, USA. Probably fitting in receiving his orders from Murdoch whilst there,” @ValerieLynneCI2 added.
According to reporting by the Guardian, more than 76% of the Australian population is fully vaccinated, but only 8.2% of boosters have been administered. More alarming is the explosive increase in COVID-19 cases since the omicron variant arrived on the continent — 76,381 new weekly cases, and 1,252 hospitalizations, or 1.2% of active cases. Lines for an antigen test commanded five-hour-long wait times in Melbourne and Sydney, according to several reports in international media.
So Morrison’s apparent disappearance — coupled with a few tweets from the prime minister’s official account commenting on a cricket match and Desmond Tutu’s passing but not a new word on the COVID-19 situation in Australia — inspired collective ire. In addition to #Aspen, another trending hashtag included #ScottyDoesNothing.
“Is it true that Scott Morrison, along with Murdoch is holidaying in Aspen Colorado whilst Australians are going through the most CATASTROPHIC COVID EVENT EVER? Reminds me of another time Morrison was holidaying, when we had a BUSHFIRE or 2- REMEMBER?” @GodmotherComara tweeted.
The bushfire refers to the more-than-100 wildfires that devastated New South Wales in December 2019 — when Morrison quietly left the country to go on family vacation in Hawaii. At that time, #wherethebloodyhellareya was trending on Twitter. Morrison only announced his return to the country, and that he would be cutting his vacation short in order to do so, after two New South Wales Rural Fire Service responders died combatting the blazes, per New York Times reporting at the time.
More recently, in September of this year, Morrison drew criticism for traveling during Australian Father’s Day to visit family in his home state at a time when millions of Australians were unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NYT reported.
It’s likely that Morrison or his staff became aware of the online anger and rumors Tuesday evening — Wednesday morning in Australia — given that the prime minister broke his silence to call for a snap National Cabinet meeting. The National Cabinet was already scheduled to meet Jan. 7, but Morrison “will meet the state premiers on Thursday after Australia recorded more than 18,000 cases on Wednesday due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant,” the Guardian reported.
Skepticism remained even among the announcement of the snap meeting.
“BREAKING: — Morrison to hold presser so youse all don't think he's in Aspen,” @ItsBouquet — an account with a 29,500 following — tweeted.
Last month, Morrison introduced defamation laws that would hold social media platforms such as Twitter accountable for defamatory comments made about other users and would require platforms to create a means for people to submit complaints and allow those who feel they are victims of defamation to seek legal action, should they so choose.
As of Tuesday evening, the Aspen Daily News was unable to confirm Morrison’s presence or lack thereof in the Aspen area.