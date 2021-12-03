Hunter S. Thompson was rebellious and radical, a countercultural icon for some and just another one of Johnny Depp’s movie characters for others. A name briefly mentioned in journalism school during the quick gonzo chapter, often debunking the style as subjective and unethical. A man remembered for his ludicrous daily routine, a legacy clouded by imagery of drugs, booze and guns.
Today, the journalist’s name often elicits these things, says writer and editor David S. Wills. But, Wills maintains, Thompson was a very serious and talented writer. When he wanted to be, when he put in the effort.
Inspired to set Thompson in his “proper literary place,” Wills devoted a little more than the past three years of his life to researching and writing “High White Notes: The Rise and Fall of Gonzo Journalism,” the first comprehensive, in-depth analysis of the now-famous — and sometimes infamous — gonzo journalist’s writings.
“I’ve always felt he’s a very underappreciated writer because people view him as this almost clownish, cartoonish figure and don’t take him seriously,” Wills said in a Zoom call from his home in Cambodia. “The book’s very critical of him — it really tears apart his later work — but I think you need to do that if you’re going to take anyone seriously.”
Through a chronological format tracing Thompson’s literary development (and downfall) against his life story and events, “High White Notes” places the writer’s works, both well-known and previously unknown, under a microscope and looks at the good, the bad and everything in between, Wills explained.
Additionally, the book examines the writers whose work Thompson admired, such as Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Joseph Conrad and J.P. Donleavy. By exploring Thompson’s literary influences, Wills tracks how he used and replicated their techniques then eventually diverged from them to create something that was purely his own.
“When I started digging into his writing, I tried to approach it as objectively as possible, not as a fan, but as a scholar studying it,” Wills said. “I saw within his writings this very definite process of acquiring skill after skill after skill, getting better and more unique — weird, really — until he peaked and very suddenly crashed.”
“High White Notes” was released on Nov. 11, to honor the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone’s original publication of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Thompson’s fictional autobiography recounting his drug-soaked journey across the American West that he later expanded into his best-known novel.
“What struck me is that it’s been 50 years and still the guy’s, I don’t know, he’s kind of a side note in history for a lot of people,” Wills said. “And yet, how influential was that book — it was an incredibly important cultural landmark, and it had to be celebrated or honored in some way. I wanted to mark that date with something.”
Wills was introduced to Thompson’s work when a friend gave him “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” back in 2005 — the same year Thompson died. Wills, who was working toward his master’s degree in literature at the University of Dundee in Scotland at the time, started going back through all of Thompson’s writings and became fascinated by the fact that the work was so “identifiable.”
“I mean he’s obviously got these quirks, like drugs and guns and using certain words, but when you strip away all of that, there’s a rhythm — a cadence to his prose,” Wills said. “There are all of these subtleties that make everything just uniquely his. And very few writers have that, Hemingway and Jack Kerouac being examples.”
It was then Wills decided he wanted to write a book on Thompson but lacked the resources and finances to do so. In the meantime, he founded “Beatdom” literary journal in 2007, growing it into what is now “Beatdom Books,” a publishing company that publishes “semi-academic” works highlighting beat literature and related countercultural movements.
Over the past 15 years, Wills has lived in various parts of Asia, teaching English, managing Beatdom and editing books about the Beat Generation, as well as producing his own hefty collection of works, including “Scientologist! William S. Burroughs and the ‘Weird Cult’” and “World Citizen: Allen Ginsberg as Traveller.”
Through all of Wills’ life adventures and literary experiences, Thompson stuck with him — his idol and “hero” as a writer. About three years ago, Wills quit his job teaching at a university in Cambodia and delved into Thompson, determined to give explicit literary consideration to one of the most important and misunderstood American writers of the 20th century.
Not another biography
Across two years of research and a year of writing and editing, Wills said he spent 12 hours a day, seven days a week on the project, ending up with over 500 pages critically examining Thompson’s life and writings and including the longest bibliography than any other book on Thompson has ever had, according to Wills.
Wills emphasized that “High White Notes” is not a biography, stating there are a handful of biographies already written on Thompson and the purpose was to reveal his rise and fall as a writer. Yet, through his intricate research process, Wills came to realize that a lot of what we know about Thompson is wrong. He felt that integrating biographical details were necessary in order to dispel myths, correct mistakes and uncover new information on the man that very few have ever really known.
“The biographers have taken his words as truth, and he never told the truth — he was always trying to blend fact and fiction — and one reason for this was maybe his whole macho-ego kind of thing,” Wills said. “But I also think he was asking people to question; he wanted people to wonder what was and wasn’t real instead of just accepting what they’re told, which was all done to some extent with him.”
Wills mentioned one particular source that he found extremely helpful in the writing of his book: “Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson’s Campaign for Sheriff,” by Daniel Joseph Watkins, a well-known name in the Aspen community. Wills explained that although the “Freak Power” section within “High White Notes” is relatively small, Watkins’ book served as a huge source of information about that period of Thompson’s life.
“Again, there’s so much incorrect information on Hunter, so many myths and stories going around, and DJ really did a great job of just getting the truth — getting the facts down in a simple but visually appealing way — so that was cited very often in my book,” Wills said.
Wills actually met Watkins at the 2019 Gonzo Festival held annually in Thompson’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. He also wrote and published a review praising Watkins’ 2020 documentary, “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb.”
Wills discussed the importance of the Aspen spirit and environment to Thompson’s writing career, stating that he started producing his best work when he moved to Woody Creek in 1967, drawn to the place and very quickly trying to assert himself as a community leader.
“I’m aware he’s still kind of revered in the Aspen community as part of the local lore, and it’s not really surprising that all of these years later, his influence remains,” Wills said. “Woody Creek-Aspen was tremendously important to him because I think it was an escape from the madness of the world and that allowed him to produce the great work that he did.”
Wills mentioned that by 1969, Thompson was writing something that was “completely different from anyone else in the world,” stating he was “a one-man literary genre, and no one else in history has done that.”
Thompson’s writing peaked when he moved to the Roaring Fork Valley, lasting a few short years until he started on the downward slope — cocaine and whiskey contributing to his demise, added Wills.
Though many still recall Thompson as the erratic character he took on during the last few decades of his life, there is a small community of people, explains Wills, like himself and Watkins, who are trying to comprehensively and seriously look at Hunter S. Thompson and his work as an artist.
“He’s one of the most important figures in American culture of the mid-late 20th century and he’s not given his due — he’s not respected,” Wills said. “I hope that my book will contribute in some small way now to people understanding and therefore appreciating him more as a writer.”