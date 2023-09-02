A pathologist consulting for the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office initially determined that Jim Crown had a heart condition and history of fainting, which “likely” led to his fatal car accident at the Aspen Motorsports Raceway in Woody Creek on June 25.
However, after the pathologist’s autopsy report was filed nearly two weeks ago, an investigation of all the circumstances of Crown’s accident concluded it was more likely a loss of control of the vehicle, according to Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers.
“It wasn’t ruled out as said to be less likely,” Ayers said of the heart condition and fainting episodes. “In medical legal terms we use the phrase more likely than not. Sometimes there’s two possibilities and we pick the more likely one.”
Dr. Robert Kurtzman, a forensic pathologist, filed his autopsy report on Aug. 19. He wrote that a toxicology lab test revealed caffeine in Crown’s system, but there were no substances that contributed to the accident. He also found evidence of severe blockage of more than one artery and evidence of at least one prior myocardial infarction, known in layperson’s terms as a heart attack. Crown also had a history of syncopal episodes or fainting “but seemed in good health” and was active, the autopsy report said.
“In consideration of the circumstances and the findings of the postmortem examination, it is likely the decedent experienced a cardiac-related syncopal episode while operating the vehicle causing the collision,” Kurtzman wrote.
Crown, 70, split time between Aspen and Chicago. He oversaw many of his family’s business interests and was managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. He was celebrating his 70th birthday with members of his family at the racetrack in Woody Creek on June 25 when the car he was driving hit a wall. He was the lone occupant.
The coroner’s office released a final determination on Crown’s death Friday. “The cause of death was blunt force head injury secondary to a motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is an accident,” said the coroner’s statement.
The Aspen Daily News requested and received the autopsy report that included Kurtzman’s conclusions about Crown’s heart condition likely causing the accident and then reviewed the conclusion with Ayers.
“In retrospect or after we put everything together, we don’t think he did (faint),” Ayers said. “After we got all the other details from the crash investigation, it seems that the car entered the turn at too high of a speed to be able to negotiate the turn and slid off the road. It was a perfect pattern of if you went into a tight turn on ice and you turn and the car breaks free. It’s just going to go in a straight trajectory.
“I talked to Dr. Kurtzman, our pathologist consultant, about that afterwards and he said, ‘Yeah, that makes more sense because there wouldn’t have been any G-forces unless you went around the curve,’” Ayers continued. “So we talked about that. There was no need for him to change the report because it’s common that when we finally fill out the death certificate, we put on all the data (that leads to a conclusion), not just one piece of information. In this case, it was more likely that it was just a loss of control of the vehicle. Either way, the trauma was the cause of death and it was still an accident but it was the events leading up to the trauma that we had to sort out. Then we determined it was simple loss of control of the vehicle.”
Crown’s car hit a barrier made of tires and concrete. He was wearing a helmet but suffered a skull fracture in the collision. The injuries were “rapidly fatal,” the autopsy report said. He was declared dead on the scene at 2:56 p.m.
Ayers acknowledged it is impossible to determine with absolute certainty what happened at the racetrack.
“There’s no way to ever know without a camera in the car, but because those (fainting) episodes are not as common as losing control of the vehicle as described by the accident investigation, that would be a less likely thing to occur. If he had done a tight turn then the car wandered off and crashed, we would think more about that scenario but in this case it was more just the vehicle crash. There are episodes where people faint and then they have a fatal fall or accident from the fainting, you know, if they’re driving a car, flying a plane, walking a tightrope, hanging on a cliff or something like that. But in this case, we think it is more likely just the loss of control of the vehicle.”
The autopsy report was shared with the Crown family prior to its availability to the public. The Aspen Daily News emailed a representative of the family late Friday afternoon after receiving the autopsy report but couldn’t reach him.
“We had the opportunity to forward the information to the family so they could review it and I haven’t heard from them,” Ayers said. “I guess they didn’t have any specific questions. The fact that he had heart disease is on the death certificate. The cause and manner are still the same regardless. It would just be the sequence of events.”