Two longtime incumbents and one challenger, all of them physicians, comprise the field of candidates running for two open seats on Aspen Valley Hospital’s board of directors.
Mail-in ballots can be cast in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 401 Castle Creek Road. The hospital district encompasses all of Pitkin County except for the Crystal River Valley/Redstone area.
Drs. Mindy Nagle and Greg Balko are seeking another term on the board, which does not have term limits. Dr. Robert Hutton, now retired, has owned a home in Aspen for some 25 years and lives here full time. The winners will join board members David Eisenstat, Chuck Frias and Lee Schumacher. There are no term limits for the AVH board.
The board is tasked with making decisions for the public, 25-bed critical access Aspen Valley Hospital, whether those calls include hiring a new chief executive officer, approving pay raises, making major medical-equipment purchases and overseeing the budget, among other duties.
Challenger Hutton said he can bring a fresh perspective to the board with his experience as chief of staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville, where he also co-founded and owned five urgent care clinics that he later sold. Hutton said he has no agenda to make big changes: The billing system could be more efficient, based on what he hears around town and on the gondola, he said.
“My only agenda is to be of service,” he said. “Help to do what is needed.”
Balko, an emergency medicine doctor, has had two stints on the AVH board, from 2004-08, and since he was elected in 2016. Nagle also has served multiple terms on the hospital board.
Balko and Nagle have been part of a board that weathered the pandemic, brought on a new medical-records management system called Epic, signed off on across-the-board raises, and have seen through the hospital expansion.
Balko said the board works effectively together and he sees no reason for change at this time.