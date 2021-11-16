Looking at Pitkin County’s COVID-19 dashboard, Aspen Valley Hospital continues to sit in a “comfortable” place in terms of available ICU beds. But if a patient requires a higher level of care or lower-elevation facility, things become difficult.
That’s because across Colorado, the situation is much more dire, AVH CEO Dave Ressler said Monday afternoon, pointing to a statewide trajectory that suggests hospitals may run out of beds by the end of the year.
“The current outlook is very concerning. They are modeling models that are trajecting that late December — at our current trajectory— we would reach the point of overwhelming the hospital system,” he said. “If we as a state don’t bend the curve and start reducing the incidents, then we’re — without additional mitigation — we could be headed for a very difficult winter.”
Locally, AVH is already feeling the crunch: There have been several cases that Ressler is aware of in which it took more than half a dozen phone calls to other facilities before AVH caregivers could find a match elsewhere in the state for a patient in need of a transfer.
“But I’ve heard of cases as well where we’ve had to make multiple phone calls to multiple hospitals before arranging transport,” he said, adding “there hasn’t been just one [incident].” In one case in particular, the patient was not hospitalized with COVID-19 but required intensive care. “And we eventually did get the patient placed.”
In some ways, Ressler said the current capacity issues Colorado hospitals are facing is because of a combination of factors, some of them due to the pandemic and others specifically because the world has come back online in real life since the global shutterings brought public health orders during the early, pre-vaccine days of COVID-19.
“A year ago December — which was the last time we saw hospitalizations across the state as high as they are now — we didn’t have the number of non-COVID admissions,” he said. “As the economy has recovered — there is no post-COVID — but as the economy has improved for a variety of reasons, so have the levels of activities, so there's more accidents, injuries, etc. But also during COVID, people delayed their health care services, and in some cases, to their detriment. And in some extreme cases, resulting in hospitalizations.”
And, of course, the health care industry is not immune from what’s been dubbed the Great Resignation — people in record numbers quitting their jobs during and in the so-called aftermath of the pandemic. That, too, is adding to the bed shortages, sometimes not because the physical bed is unavailable, but because the facility doesn’t have the staff to care for the would-be patient occupying it.
“Across the state, a lot of hospitals aren’t able to have as many beds as they may physically have because they don’t have the staffing. The staffing crisis is also contributing to that bed shortage,” he said.
As for AVH? It’s maintaining services, but it’s been a struggle.
“We’re maintaining our services, but that’s despite having open positions and we too are experiencing the same staffing [shortage], so we have a lot of staff that are picking up the load — and it's a major concern for us in health care,” Ressler said. “And not just here in Aspen, but of course across the state and across the country, as so many of our health care workers have left the industry.”
Health care, too, is particularly difficult, he continued, because the work is often highly specialized.
“I think ours is complicated by two things: One is the fact that we have a lot more people that are burned out because of COVID, because of having to be on the front lines. And No. 2, health care is very highly specialized,” he explained. “While we may have 500 employees, we’re actually broken up into many disciplines that are highly trained in very specific areas and we don’t have a lot of depth … so the crisis has hit us particularly hard.”
Generally speaking, though, Ressler remains optimistic for the pending winter season. After all, Pitkin County enjoys a relatively high vaccination rate among residents and has a health board that has kept to indoor mask mandates when neighboring counties have not done so. He said that data are starting to shape the narrative, and it’s one that rewards caution.
“I think we have some real advantages with regard to our high vaccination rate and the existing masking mandate health order. The statistics bear out the fact that the implementation of that requirement of masks indoors in Aspen had a measurable effect on our incidence rate — it didn’t take us all the way down to below the high-risk level, which is where we remain, but it’s considerably better,” he said.
He pointed to another statistic regarding current hospitalizations.
“Statewide, 81% of the COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated — 81%. That really tells the story,” he said.
At the end of the day, the pandemic proved a wholly human experience, and Ressler looks to the holidays as a time for empathy and universality of caring for each other’s needs.
“We need some of that sense of family and friends, and it’s just good for our emotional state and our souls, and I hope that’s what we all experience and we’re just hoping for the best of that across the state,” he said, adding that he’s optimistic that “the incidence rate will fall as it has in many of the states that have peaked before us. So I personally hold out great hope that we don’t have worse times ahead of us.”