Basalt town government officials learned from contractors this month that avoiding summer construction on a multimillion-dollar overhaul of Midland Avenue would extend the length of the project by a couple of years and increase the cost by about 50%.
The town received two bids for phase two of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project and is negotiating with the contractors before making a selection. As part of the bidding process, the town asked contractors to discuss the ramifications of avoiding construction between June 1 and Sept. 1, as critics of the project requested.
The altered construction season would extend the duration of the project to three to five years, meaning work could potentially drag into 2027, according to the responses the town received. With summer work, phase two is scheduled to conclude by fall 2024.
A memo to the council also said the cost would increase by 50% by avoiding work during summers. The delay would “add another element of complexity working in winter conditions including protection of materials with concrete blankets, ground thaw machines and snow removal, all of which have significant additional costs,” the memo said.
Town officials say the streetscape project on Basalt’s main street will upgrade underground utilities, calm traffic, enlarge sidewalks, make downtown more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, update the appearance and make for a more welcoming area.
The first phase of the project is well underway, featuring an overhaul of Midland Spur, the short street extending west in front of Town Hall. That phase will wrap up in July, within a week or two of its scheduled completion.
Critics of the project contend it will alter the historic feel, worsen a parking shortage by converting diagonal to parallel parking spots in the core and — most importantly — create a hardship for businesses over the next two summers, Basalt’s busiest tourism season.
Laura Maine, co-owner of Tempranillo Restaurant, renewed pleas to the council last night to avoid summer construction.
“I’m just pleading with you to listen to the people who will be affected by this project,” Maine said.
She urged the town to pursue a scaled-down project, outside of the summer months.
“I would ask you to please improve the sidewalks where needed, put in lighting for safety and ambiance and respect the fact that this town is beloved and historic, and works in its own kind of crazy, organic way,” Maine said.
Two weeks ago, Basalt resident Ted Guy submitted a petition to the council that was signed by more than 200 people opposed to the broad scope and timing of the project. Tuesday night, Guy said another petition was submitted to Mayor Bill Kane by around 30 business owners on Midland Avenue, asking to avoid summer construction.
Council members have largely avoided comment on the timing of the project, leading some critics to contend they were ignoring their constituents, but Kane addressed the issue Tuesday night.
“You know, there’s been substantial criticism of the town council and the town staff for being unresponsive to the project critics,” he said. “I’d like to point something out that basically in response to the concern for impact in the summer, we stopped everything and rebid the project. That’s going to result in significant change in the schedule, so probably to your benefit, likely.”
For example, it’s likely that the replacement of an underground waterline along Midland Avenue will be the only work accomplished this summer, according to Kane. More work will probably be pushed into 2024.
“This initial fear that we were going to roll out on phase two like (Midland Spur) and that the entire town would be under excavation doesn’t look to me, at this point, like a realistic concern,” he said.
Kane also bristled at suggestions that town officials aren’t listening.
“You made your point, it was listened to and it was acted on and we’re dealing with the consequences of it right now,” Kane said. “I just want you to know that it’s not necessarily a fair criticism of the council that the town has not been responsive to the criticisms. We continue to try to figure out how to get this done with the least impact to everyone.”
Two companies bid on the project — Stutzman-Gerbaz and Gould Construction. The dollar amounts haven’t been disclosed to the public because town representatives continue to work on details of the bids. A recommendation on a contract will be made to the council at its June 27 meeting.
The entire project was initially estimated at $11.7 million. It remains to be seen if the price will increase through the rebidding process.