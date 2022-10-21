Stella Johansson will join elite skiing company in representing Aspen on Saturday in Austria. She’ll be among just a handful of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club alumnae to be offered an FIS World Cup start when she sets out of the gate in the first race of the year.
Johansson will join American skiing greats Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan as the World Cup season kicks off. Though the 19-year-old alpinist had her sights set on the World Junior Championships and Europa Cup this season, she got the call to head to Austria.
“It’s something that I’ve worked towards for a really long time and that I’ve had my mind set on since I was younger,” Johannson said. “I’m really excited because it is a big step for me to take. I think this is something that will open up many more opportunities for me in the future.”
Johannson trained with AVSC’s alpine program since she got to Aspen, in the sixth grade, until her graduation from Aspen High School last year. Already a standout locally, she decided to take a nontraditional path in her future skiing development by relocating to Europe and training privately under the advice of AVSC coach and former Olympian Casey Puckett.
The move paid off in spades. Not only did Johannson grow as a skier, it put her on the right continent when injuries left vacancies on the World Cup roster. The U.S. invited all eligible athletes to compete in a time trial to fill the spaces, but no one committed to flying across the ocean to compete for a spot.
In Puckett’s eyes, however, Johansson would have taken a spot regardless of the competition that showed up.
“I don’t think those girls had a chance against her,” Puckett said. “She was the one to beat — and that may have come into play in their decision making, like, ‘I’m not going to fly all the way over there to do a time trial when I don’t know whether or not I’m going to make it to the World Cup.’ So it fell to Stella, and it’s amazing and she deserves it.”
Johannson emerged on the FIS Junior and Europa Cup circuit last season as one of the top young American racers. Starting in 12 FIS races, she collected one giant slalom victory in Italy, with a third place and two fourths. She started two Europa Cup events.
Her big victory came in Slovenia, where she won the national junior giant slalom competition. As of Oct. 18, she was ranked No. 120 globally in giant slalom racing.
Puckett said Johansson has never had a problem going fast. She ran into issues controlling the speed, though, leading to critics of her racing doubting her ceiling. She learned to harness the speed in her work in Europe, Puckett added, who has continued working with her, including coaching her on the U.S. Europa Cup women’s team.
“I always thought that she had something special, and if she could work out some of those issues she could be very good — she could be a top World Cup skier,” Puckett said. “Most females that I watch ski don’t put the same kind of energy into the ski, and so she’s able to create energy and create speed better than anyone I’ve seen. The problem is once she gets up to speed, she had a difficult time dealing with it because she had some different technical things that she needed to work out. But now she’s getting to a point where she can handle that speed a little more.”
Johansson trained with some of the top World Cup athletes: French World Cup giant slalom champion Tessa Worley, Swedish Olympian Sara Hector and Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, for instance. She worked with a former competitor of Puckett’s, Slovenian Mitja Kunc. She worked with a strength coach that helped correct some of those technical issues that were causing her to lose her line.
“In Europe, I’ve developed more, I’ve become more refined in my skiing,” Johansson said. “When I was younger, I had difficulty finishing courses because I don’t think I was quite strong enough. Now I’ve matured, and I’ve been able to execute what I’ve always wanted to.”
The improvements have earned her a distinction that few female AVSC products have received. Puckett said that at most, seven women have gone from AVSC to competing in the women’s World Cup, an exclusive list that includes Katie Ryan, Alice McKennis and Beth Madsen.
Johansson and the rest of the competitors head to Sölden in western Austria on Saturday, racing down the Rettenbach Glacier. The women’s events will begin at 2 a.m. Mountain Time.