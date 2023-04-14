Normally a big-mountain skier, Basalt senior Hanna Lamm decided to try out some park skiing this season. The result? Some silver and gold hardware coming back home from the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships, joining a pack of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard athletes taking home medals this week at Copper Mountain.
To be fair, Lamm was the only competitor in her class in her gold-medal halfpipe competition as the only 17-18 year-old girl to qualify out of her group, but that didn’t stop her from going for it in her runs, scoring a 90 out of 100 in her first before crashing in her second. Over on the slopestyle course, she took second in a field of six.
“I didn’t really know what to expect because I’m not a park skier, but I thought I’d just go and try my best,” Lamm said. “It ended up working out so I had a fun time.”
The Montana State commit said the unexpected results haven’t had time to sink in and weigh on her decision making, but it hasn’t helped her narrow down any decisions about moving onto college or continuing skiing. She has an invitation to Gold Camp hosted at Mammoth Lakes, California, an upper-echelon development camp for the top junior athletes from across the country.
If nothing else, it adds to Lamm’s diverse portfolio of skiing awards: On top of her big-mountain accomplishments, she’s also won a state championship in moguls, she said.
“There’s a lot of correlation and because she’s a big-mountain skier, she does have those fundamentals,” AVSC park competition team coach Dave Zweig said. “She’s naturally a good skier and she was able to translate her skiing ability to park skiing. She was also a gymnast growing up, so she was able to combine the two.”
Joining her in success in the pipe was the boys open competitors, placing three in the top five. Nick Geiser won his second straight national championship with Hunter Maytin taking fourth and Owen Nelson taking fifth.
Coming off a North American Cup halfpipe title, Geiser repeated his victory in the end-of-season event. He scored 88.75 points in his first run, which held up through all three runs.
“It’s always a highlight to end your season with a win,” Geiser said. “It’s just giving me confidence and motivation moving into camps.”
Geiser secured $750 in prize money and Maytin took home $100. Nelson was coming off an injury several weeks ago, with his ability to even compete in nationals coming into question.
Zweig said that the trio of skiers, including Nelson, have all fed into the success of each other. Landing all three in the top five just exemplified that.
“We all just push each other,” Geiser said. “When we’re all skiing together, we all ski better. I just get fired up to try some tricks when I see them. I don’t feel so alone; like at World Cup races I kind of feel like I’m skiing just by myself.”
Local athletes dotted the results for the two-week event for both snowboarders and skiers. At least 20 athletes qualified out of the Aspen Snowmass Series and placed in the top 10 in their respective events and groups.
Rhys Miller won a silver in halfpipe snowboarding and Xander Souki took fifth in halfpipe skiing, competing in the 7-8-year-old brackets. Sawyer Riley placed second in snowboard halfpipe and fourth in snowboard slopestyle in the 17-18 non-FIS competitions. Ryder Hutchinson placed sixth in halfpipe skiing and third in slopestyle in the 13-14 range in his group. Townsend Lippincott won a silver in the 11-12 group three ski halfpipe.
“All the kids were skiing amazing top to bottom,” Zweig said. “Everybody was just skiing the best that they have.”