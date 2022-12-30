In the return of the Ajax Cup to its mountain namesake on Friday, two Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club products fittingly pitted against each other in the finals of the 16-team head-to-head slalom tournament.
Bridger Gile, a 23-year-old up-and-comer in the slalom world met with Wiley Maple, the 32-year-old, now-retired downhiller. The new blood emerged victorious in both of their finals bouts, with his team Aspen Supports Kids ultimately winning the 13th Gorsuch Cup.
“He’s like the king of the mountain here, so any time you can beat him here is a big deal,” Gile said of Maple. “As a kid he was always just someone I would look up to. He’s way older than me and then once I got to this age he was kind of off doing speed so I didn’t see much of him but once I made the (US Ski) Team then we started to connect a bit.”
Gile took a handicap advantage into both races with Maple of about one second, winning the first race by .13 seconds and the second by .94.
Aspen Supports Kids was made up of Gile, Chad and Hendrix Oppenheim, Avery and Ted Freedman and Jasper McBride. Collectively, they won nine of the 12 races in the finals.
Other pros competing included local talents Katie Ryan, Elle Murphy, Casey Puckett, Galena Wardle, Hanna Faulhaber and Alex Ferreira, and was headlined by two-time World Cup champion Bode Miller.
Each of the 16 teams had one pro on the roster, drawn on Wednesday. On Thursday, racers set handicap times that were then used in Friday’s competition to build in delays in the release of the faster racer’s gate. The first across the line won a point, and the four teams with the most points advanced out of round robin. In the semifinals, two teams went head-to-head with the most victories in their six-person rosters advancing to the finals, where each racer skied down Little Nell Hill twice.
It was the 13th edition of the Ajax Cup and the first back at Little Nell Hill in three years as the event moved to Aspen Highlands during the pandemic.
This story will be updated.