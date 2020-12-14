Not since Simi Hamilton won a silver medal in Jan. 2017 at a skate sprint in Toblach, Italy, has an Aspen-bred cross country skier stood on an FIS World Cup podium.
That changed Sunday when Hailey Swirbul, a 22-year-old from El Jebel and 2016 Basalt High School graduate, poured it on during a 10K freestyle race in Davos, Switzerland, and came away with the bronze medal. The race was won by Swirbul’s training partner on the Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team and fellow Alaska Pacific University skier Rosie Brennan, who also won Saturday’s sprint race. Russian Yulia Stupak took home the silver medal.
Swirbul said Sunday by email that, “Yes, I am excited to earn my first World Cup podium, but if I’m being honest, I feel quite normal! If there is one thing I have learned from ‘great’ results, it’s that one good result isn’t all that fulfilling.
“More than my result, I am very proud that I truly gave all I had today and fought for every second. I learned important lessons today — lessons that I wrote down to take with me through life — like how I don’t have to be perfect to have a race I am proud of. The podium result is definitely a sweet bonus.”
After calling her parents back home, “while I was sitting on the deck in the sunshine, appreciating the snowy mountains that remind me of the Aspen valley,” Swirbul would then celebrate her first podium by watching a Christmas movie with a teammate and going sledding.
Both Swirbul and Brennan are coached at APU by Erik Flora. When Swirbul was last in the Aspen area this fall, she took part in an AVSC training camp, according to August Teague, nordic program director for the Aspen Valley Ski Club.
“She’ll jump in a session with our athletes. More than anything, she shows at (at AVSC) to motivate and inspire,” Teague said.
Not surprisingly, Swirbul has a contingent of local athletes who closely follow her progress on the world stage. Teague said some of the team’s skiers, however, “show up to practice and ask to not hear the results,” preferring instead to find out the finishes via the taped televised program.
“Obviously with the excitement today, there were people who wanted to talk about it,” Teague said.
Asked if he was surprised that Swirbul has already made such advancements in her skiing at a relatively young age, Teague said he was not.
“She’s hit all of those benchmark checks all the way in her career,” Teague said, noting Swirbul’s success as a junior competitor. “It’s not so much a surprise as a matter of time for Hailey to have her day.”
To the best of Teague’s knowledge, Simi Hamilton is the only Aspen Valley Ski Club athlete to ever stand on an FIS World Cup podium before Swirbul.
Contacted Sunday, Hamilton, who is 11 years older than Swirbul and still competing, said he was thrilled for his colleague. Hamilton finished 38th in the men’s 15k freestyle event in Davos.
“Very exciting day here, and I’m incredibly proud of Hailey,” Hamilton said. “I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of a very inspiring and successful World Cup career for Hailey.
“She’s worked so hard to get to where she is in skiing, and in our sport most of that work goes unrecognized and is under appreciated. So to see it all pay off with a World Cup podium is the best possible outcome, and I’m sure it’s inspiring lots of kids back home in the Roaring Fork Valley to do the same,” Hamilton said.
At these Davos races in 2019, Hamilton’s wife Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, a two-time Olympian who has eight World Cup podiums to her name, also finished on the podium, taking third almost one year ago to the day.
‘Take it as it comes’
Swirbul said she is inspired by her training partner Rosie Brennan’s focus, hard work and belief in herself.
“It has definitely inspired me to see her dedication. Our team pushes each other every day to make ourselves better, but also each other. I’m proud to be part of Team USA and APU today,” Swirbul said.
AVSC’s Teague allowed that one of the challenges of this pandemic season is that teams really don’t know where they are pacing compared to the competition because so many of the early season training opportunities were canceled. As well, the Davos races were without teams from Sweden, Norway and Finland due to concerns about COVID-19.
In a prepared release, 32-year-old Rosie Brennan heaped praise upon Swirbul.
“Sharing the podium with a teammate is something special. She’s been the one pushing me all summer and keeping me on my toes and really forcing me to broaden my skills so I am just so excited to share this with her,” Brennan was quoted as saying.
On race day, Swirbul benefited from fast skis and said she decided to focus on her warm up and “actually to try to enjoy it today.
“I’d be lying if I said I wake up every day stoked to jump out of bed and hammer out some intervals or a hard race or long session. So today I decided to try to focus on the part of my day that I knew I’d enjoy and not worry about the outcome. Everyone has their own strategies, but I often have my best races when I don’t overthink or put expectations on myself,” she said.
Swirbul said her split time at the 2.2 kilometer mark showed she was in fourth place and, “I felt like I had paced well to that point, so when splits are encouraging before I’m totally dying, it’s hopeful to be a good day. I felt like I was able to continue fighting and skiing well through dizziness all the way to the finish, where sometimes I am just too exhausted to fight that hard. I truly felt I left it all out there.”
Her immediate plans are to remain in Europe through the Tour de Ski event Jan. 1-10 in Switzerland and Italy and then return home to Colorado. Before that series though is an FIS Cross Country weekend in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 19-20.
While her sights are set on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Swirbul said she doesn’t want to get ahead of herself.
“I hope I can remember that I can mix it up with some really high level skiers when I feel intimidated in the future. This sport has lots of ups and downs, but I think that prepares you really well for life after skiing too. It’s never linear, so I just have to take it as it comes,” Swirbul said.