A big year on Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s jumps and halfpipe just got a little more noteworthy.
On Tuesday, it was announced that AVSC’s Greg Ruppel was named U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Freeski Development Coach of the Year, with the announcement of more hardware for the overall program coming in the next week.
This year, AVSC watched as products Hanna Faulhaber and Alex Ferreira went to the Olympics, Cassidy Jarrell landed on the U.S. Ski halfpipe team and Tristan Feinberg and Kai Morris made the U.S. rookie team. Up-and-comers Nick Geiser won the open class halfpipe and Hunter Maytin won the 13-14 halfpipe at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association national championships at Copper Mountain in April.
“We had some big things this year,” Ruppel said. “It’s pretty nice to see that hard work get recognized, especially on a national level. It’s nice to get the individual accolades but for me, the program award is the bigger one because that means overall, all our coaches, the whole program is really doing it for the kids here.”
Ruppel said he was notified of both the program and individual award several weeks ago, but the program award has not yet been mentioned publicly on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website. Media representatives for U.S. Ski and Snowboard did not respond to requests for comment.
Ruppel turned a competitive slopestyle and halfpipe career on the East Coast into a coaching career, founding the Loon Freeski Team based at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. He moved to Aspen in 2012, going from a program where he had to seek out recruits to one where there’s a healthy funnel of elite talents into his programs.
He works with a team of roughly 30 athletes, ages 12 to 18. Some are competitive athletes that will likely compete under the spotlight of X Games or big national or international events and circuits, if they haven’t already. Others are just trying to learn some tricks to pull off during their next ski outing.
With his engineering degree, Ruppel not only is taking his athletes through individualized training, but he’s also driving plows and repairing equipment, from airbags to generators. The release from U.S. Ski and Snowboard said he was “acknowledged for his all-around work in coaching and program management.”
“Greg just keeps pushing on the freeski side of it and the team is really strong,” AVSC Freestyle Program Director Eric Knight said. “Greg is probably pretty modest but he does an incredible amount of work. …He just works tirelessly and does whatever needs to be done.”
Knight highlighted what he called a unique aspect of AVSC’s development program, saying they don’t start specializing in disciplines until around age 12, up to three years later than the norm. This creates more rounded athletes, he added.
But it’s not a cookie-cutter situation, either. Ruppel said one of the key areas where AVSC’s team stands out is the individual development of the athletes and focusing on their specific needs and wants.
“Each athlete is going to respond differently to different inputs,” Ruppel said. “So we’re just really trying to find what works for those individual athletes, even working out individual training schedules for them and gym schedules, really trying to create tailored programs that are going to help them succeed at their highest level.”
Knight said it’s the freeski team’s first program of the year award since 2018, and the first time the coach has been recognized since Elana Chase more than a decade ago. The award doesn’t carry any sort of prize purse, “mostly bragging rights,” he said.
Two other Colorado coaches were recognized: Chris Gilbertson of Steamboat Springs, for Nordic combined/ski jumping; and Ian Dunlop of Vail, in Alpine development.
While AVSC is perennially in the running, Knight said it’s still a special thing to earn the recognition as No. 1.
“More often, the awards go to larger areas that have a bigger pool of athletes to draw from,” Knight said. “Because our team is so good, it’s a pretty big team, I think it says a lot coming from a small area, especially how many we put on U.S. Ski Team.”