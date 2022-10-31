A pair of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club teens are heading to the slopes of Austria in January to make some club history and represent the United States.
Both Bodhi Yang and Orion Cherney qualified for the Freeride Junior World Championships, setting a marker for several firsts for the kids and the program. The AVSC freeride program has never sent two athletes to the freeride world championships — now their athletes compose half the American men’s ski team.
“This is the pinnacle of junior freeride skiing. It’s the highest honor for these athletes to get an invite to represent the club and the United States.” AVSC Big Mountain head coach Johnny Rossman said. “It’s the culmination of their junior careers. As they’ve been progressively working up toward this, it’s results based but it’s also a testament to their character and hard work.”
Cherney is a recent graduate from Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale while Yang is in his junior year at Aspen High School. Neither, they said, have competed abroad yet.
They earned their places by placing among the top of International Freeskiers Association North American rankings in the 2021-22 season. Cherney finished fourth in points across the season overall in the ages 15-18 male skiing division and Yang finished ninth. Among American competitors, Cherney ranked second and Yang ranked fifth.
At the Telluride national event in February, Cherney took first place while Yang was just edged out of second place by .2 points. AVSC competitors claimed five of the top seven spots in the division in the event and Yang’s sister Alexa — another up-and-coming talent in the freeride world — won the 12-14 female division.
In the Big Sky North American Championships in April, Bodhi Yang took seventh overall and Cherney placed 11th.
“Last year when I saw this starting to all come together as my competition season progressed, I got really excited,” Cherney said. “Then this September when I finally got the invitation to the Junior World Championships, I was just super stoked that everything I put into it over the last almost 10 years of me competing and just everything that I’ve put in over that time feels like it’s kind of started to pay off for me.”
For Cherney, his home resort/team on all the result listings isn’t the typical AVSC banner, it’s the Aspen Valley Ski Club Telemark Team. He and Rossman both believe he’ll be only the second telemark skier to compete in the World Junior Championships, joining Bennett Drummond out of California. Drummond finished 13th in the 2016 edition of the world championships.
Cherney sees it as an opportunity to blaze a trail for his fellow teleskiers locally, coming up not too far behind him at AVSC and CRMS.
“There’s a lot of teleskiers just starting to compete or starting to do quite well competing, and so being like a leader in that area as one of the first teleskiers to really go to this event and hopefully do quite well, I think it’s a cool opportunity,” Cherney said.
Though Yang is younger, he’ll enter Austria with just as much international competition experience as Cherney. Both have tested their abilities against the top competition from the U.S. and Canada, but will now compare themselves to skiers from powerhouses like Switzerland, France and host Austria.
Yang highlighted the fact that he won’t get to do a run inspection prior to competing, which will be a new experience for him on top of tackling the Austrian Alps of Kappl.
“This will be the first event that’s inspected visually,” Yang said. “All the other competitions I’ve been to, you get your run inspection where you can actually look at things, but here you won’t know what it’s like until you’re actually skiing your run, which is a lot different and a lot crazier than other times.
“I definitely want to do well in this comp and I guess just see how my skiing compares with other best skiers in the world.”
Together the duo will make up half of the U.S. team, as only four skiers are invited. According to a release from the Sugar Bowl Academy based out of the Sugar Bowl Resort in Norden, California, the team will be composed out of only two clubs. SBA’s Olof Halvarsson and Cole Davidson will join the pair from AVSC. Halvarsson was the top-ranked American competitor in last year’s IFSA schedule and Davidson was sixth.
The competition will take place Jan. 23-26 with AVSC well represented for the first time.
“(Cherney and Yang) have seen this high level of competition on the North American circuit, and now with these invites get to take their skills to the highest level, which is a huge honor and it’s the biggest source of pride for myself and our entire coaching staff,” Rossman said. “We’re so incredibly proud of what these kids do because they represent our organization, our program and we’re going to represent the United States and we have aspirations of winning.”