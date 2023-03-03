Forerunners from the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club kicked off festivities Thursday for the Stifel America’s Downhill at Aspen Mountain.
“The course is running fantastic; it’s running really well,” said Cheyenne Brown, a top AVSC alpine racer. “I had the privilege of forerunning today. It was unreal. I have not stopped smiling all day.”
Brown was the first of five forerunners Thursday as the World Cup downhillers tested the course on the Shadow Mountain side of Ajax.
She said the flat top section of the course from the top of Ruthie’s lift to the top of Aztec requires attention to aerodynamics — staying in the tuck.
“The very top flat you have to be aerodynamic,” said Brown, who is fourth in the overall NorAm downhill standings this season. “You have to push hard out of the start, and then you have to stay in your tuck.”
She said the skiers have to work the terrain, even on the gliding section up top.
“You really have to work it,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of micro-terrain on the top. You have to work those flats to try to gain speed.”
She said that when the racers drop into Aztec, the technical test begins.
“Coming into (Aztec), you have to say you’re going for it, going for the front,” Brown said. “You have to be super-aggressive and really clean onto Aztec.”
She said the course set from Aztec down is fun and challenging.
“Aztec is beautiful right now,” the smiling Brown said in the finish area just above the base of Lift 1A.
She said the racers will have to stay patient even on the steeper sections toward the bottom of the course.
“I think patience is the hardest thing to learn in life in general and in ski racing,” said Brown, 23, originally from Donner’s Summit, Calif. “And it’s really hard to be patient at 70 mph. Being patient is so challenging but so crucial.”
The AVSC downhiller said the World Cup skiers should enjoy the snow surface all the way down to the finish.
“The snow is great throughout the entire run,” she said, adding that the predictable snow helps because “there are a lot of blind turns, blind knolls.”
For Brown, the World Cup experience as a forerunner is invaluable.
“It’s been my dream to race World Cup and this is a good start, being able to ski a World Cup course,” Brown said. “To be able to ski on this course and be around the best male skiers in the world — I’m at a loss.”
She said standing next to a skier like Alexsander Aamodt Kilde of Norway is “just about the coolest thing.”
Brown’s next racing step will come in the final NorAm downhills of the season.
“I’m getting ready for NorAm finals; I’m currently fourth in the downhill standings,” Brown said. “I would like to win the NorAm title this year to hopefully get a World Cup start next year.”
With an even bigger smile, Brown said simply, “I would like to make the U.S. Ski Team. This is really great training for that.”
For Friday’s scheduled downhill and for Saturday’s scheduled downhill, Brown envisions very competitive racing.
“These guys are going to be fast, very fast,” she said.
The racing schedule calls for a super-G on Sunday — weather permitting, of course.