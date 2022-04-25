Last season, it was an eight-game win streak that vaulted Basalt baseball into a winning season and gave the confidence that would parlay into an upset bid through the regional playoffs into the state tournament.
On Saturday, a doubleheader sweep at Roaring Fork is potentially the beginning of a similar run, returning the Longhorns to .500 in league play and vaulting them a couple spots in the Western Slope League standings.
“Last year, I think we were able to be as successful as we were because not only did we have a tight-knit group, but all of a sudden we won eight in a row — and we just figured out how, as a team, to pick each other up,” Basalt head coach Dan Markoya said. “We never had a day where everybody had a bad day.”
This year’s group is still trying to find that up and down the lineup success, Markoya said, but the sweep of Roaring Fork was a step in the right direction.
In game one, the Basalt team ran its way to a 10-0, five-inning mercy rule on the back of a Kade Schneider no-hitter. In game two, the Longhorns’ No. 3 and 4 hitters left the bases loaded but still walked away with a 6-3 win.
Senior Blake Chadbourne contributed with a go-ahead base hit in the second inning out of the nine hole, going 1-for-1 in the second game with a trio of walks.
“It was definitely something we needed,” Chadbourne said of the sweep. “I feel like these two wins are special, build momentum because [Roaring Fork] is close to us. It’s a big momentum switch now.”
The Longhorns entered the day 2-6 overall, slumping with four consecutive league losses. The sweep gets them back to .500 in league play, but they’re still 4-6 overall. Two of those losses are against 4A Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
The Longhorns were swept by both Delta and North Fork in league play, but each had a game that was within reach against two of the WSL’s top teams. A 5-4 loss against Delta saw the Longhorns rally late but just come up short, while an 11-8 loss against North Fork saw them force extra innings after trailing by five entering the fifth inning.
Current team discussions center on how the players are hanging with these teams and what they need to do to get over the hump. With the pedigree of a playoff team that rode in as a No. 21 seed into regionals all the way to the state playoff berth, the Longhorns leadership knows that they can get back there.
“We know we belong there,” senior Sam Sherry said. “We’re just working on building the chemistry back up to where it was last year, because I think that was our main piece.”
The team was previously led by two senior captains, Alonso Silva and Tyler Sims, who leave significant holes on the team, but the majority of the roster is intact. Markoya said that this team is still skewing younger, starting younger players like freshmen Elias Schendler and Kody Barton and sophomore Gage Balderson.
A senior class six players deep is still trying to figure out how to be those leaders for all classes, Markoya said, but the pieces are coming together. All but one played as a freshman four years ago.
“You’re starting to see them gel and get together a little bit,” Markoya said. “It’s not just freshmen, seniors — it’s just the team. I think the seniors are really giving the freshman a good example of what it looks like.”
The Longhorns have a shot to get back to .500 overall with a home-and-home series against 2A Meeker this week, who are 2-8 on the season. On Saturday, they’ll play a doubleheader at Aspen, who are still seeking their first WSL win of the year.
Down the stretch, Basalt will have key series hosting Coal Ridge and Moffat County, two teams currently above them in the league standings, in a bid to get back to regionals at the end of May.