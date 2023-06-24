Vicki Marolt Buchanan had an idyllic upbringing in Aspen, living on a family ranch before the bulldozers and cranes came, before traffic was the bane of workers’ upvalley commute, before second and third homes dotted the surrounding mountains and neighborhoods.
Yet Marolt Buchanan, who left Aspen in 1986, remembers an issue that still dogs the community and hijacks political conversations — the entrance to Aspen. The Marolt Ranch has been at the heart of the long-running debate.
“The whole highway thing of going through the property has terrorized us since the ‘50s,” she recalled in a telephone interview last month. “They were always talking about that. In fact, at one point in time, they wanted to put the entrance into Aspen on the old Midland right of way, which would have crossed through our house and the barns, so that’s been going on forever.”
Now 73 and a resident of Sonoma, California, Marolt Buchanan earlier this year released her self-published “Walking on Fences: A Girl's Life on the Marolt Ranch in Aspen,” a book she was inspired to write after an unexpected sighting on social media.
“For years, I just didn’t pay much attention to Aspen,” she said. “I kinda stuck it out of my mind. Then one day I was on a Facebook group from Aspen in the 1960s, and someone posted a postcard of a ranch and it was like out of the blue and I was like ‘oh, my God, I used to live there, that was my ranch.’ You know it was like ‘wow, holy cow, I think I’m in that picture.’”
The photo transported Marolt to a bygone time and place, inspiring her to retrace her past living on the ranch in Aspen.
“After that I started writing little vignettes — thinking a little story about this, something that happened here and there. And I started jotting down memories on a legal pad, little lines like Castle Creek Road closure, blah, blah,” she said.
No stranger to the art of digging — Vicki is a criminal appeals lawyer — she began her own researching “and fortuitously around that time a lot of information dumped in my lap. My older sister had created huge genealogy about our family, which had been in the Aspen area since the 1880s, and my cousin in California, his aunt had died and I got tons of photographs and letters written in the 1880s and 1900s from them. I got an oral history that I’d had in my drawer from my Uncle Steve that I never listened to and I listened to that, and I had an oral history of my mom.
“So it became like a real, honest to God, research project of filling in the blanks.”
Vicki was the daughter of Opal Marolt and Mike Marolt. The couple raised Vicki and her three siblings on the very area that is now the Marolt-Holden Museum operated by the Aspen Historical Society. Mike Marolt died in 1967 and Opal Marolt in 2004.
Mike Marolt was the brother of Steve and Bill Marolt and the father of Max Marolt, the late father of Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt. Aside from the Marolt family’s skiing prowess and influence on the sport locally, they first earned their Aspen stripes as ranchers.
Mike was the son of Slovenia-born Frank Marolt, who moved to the United States from Austria in 1897, eventually settling down in Aspen where he ran a salon until prohibition came to Colorado in 1915. The family had lived in downtown Aspen but Frank, unable to sell alcohol legally from his bar, returned to his family’s farming roots and bought what was then the Thomas Owens ranch in 1916. His family moved there in January 1917.
The Marolt family went on to buy the Midland Ranch in 1932, folding it and the former Holden Lixiviation Works property into the Marolt Ranch. Marolt Buchanan, who was born in the old Aspen Citizens Hospital in 1949, enjoyed a childhood living on a ranch that was colored by raising sheep, cattle, horses, pigs, chicken and sheep, growing potatoes, having big family dinners and skiing adventures.
“Part of the book ended up being pretty much a history of our family and the Midland Ranch when my uncles bought it in 1929,” she said. “So it evolved into a much bigger project that I thought about. It was 10 years in the making and a lot of it is centered around growing up on the ranch, and I organized a lot of it by the seasons and what we did in the seasons, and the people I knew and the places all in the context of being in the 1950s and 1960s.”
The 458-acre ranch covered what now has a municipal golf course, a public-schools campus, a hospital, paved and dirt trails, open space, residential neighborhoods and an outdoor museum.
Or, as Marolt Buchanan’s book explains: “The ranch was in the area between Maroon Creek Road, what became the Castle Creek Road, and the base of the mountain south of the property. Shortly after buying the ranch, Frank sold the western half. He thought that part was useless for farming and ranching. That part now houses the Aspen schools.”
Her grandfather kept the part of the ranch that Aspen commuters, worshippers, visitors, cyclists, locals and others travel by or through on a daily basis: “The portion of the ranch Frank kept was an elevated area between a line drawn south of Castle Creek Road, Maroon Creek Road, Highway 82, and to the west, until the property sloped down toward Maroon Creek. It is an area west and south of the Prince of Peace Church, which is now known as the Aspen Chapel. It included what is now Meadowood.”
Frank’s son Mike Marolt, Vicki’s father, had been generous with all of the land he owned, she said.
“My dad had all this property, but he’d lop off a lot here and there and give it to a cousin, in fact to Max’s dad, he gave a lot up on the end of Castle Creek Road. He gave lots of lots to people across the river. He built a bunch of property in the saw mill area.
“He’d say, ‘OK, go build your house and when it’s done and I’ll send the surveyor out there and he’ll get a legal description and write you up a deed.”
In the 1950s, the family began selling off some of the land. Mike Marolt’s health was declining, the children’s college tuition needed paying, and grazing rules were changing.
“So my uncle and Dad sold part of it, the golf course area, in the 1950s and Dad kept the property in the south, which is the Marolt space and the place where they always want to put the highway through,” she said.
The ‘70s and ‘80s brought the jets and mansions to Aspen. The Marolts donated the museum land in 1983 to the city and sold the rest of the land to the city in that decade.
“The city changed radically and the new commissioners came in and made it impossible for (at that time we owned 40 acres) us to subdivide and give the kids any property without going through a whole development process,” Marolt Buchanan said. “So, we did a stupid thing and decided if we got talked into it, if you’re going to let somebody else develop it, you might as well do it yourself. Well, that was during the Reagan years and interest rates shot up to 22% so we got in over our heads and eventually we ended up having to sell it because that’s the way it turned out, unfortunately.”
The book can be found on Amazon, and locally Basalt Booksellers Aspen Historical Society have picked up copies.
Marolt-Buchanan dedicated it to “Mom, Dad, Keith, Judy, Peggy, and the family and friends who shared our ranch and our home beyond the shadow of Aspen Mountain.”