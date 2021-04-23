After more than a year of darkened windows and locked doors, the Aspen Thrift Shop again opened its doors to the community.
There’s much to celebrate, and the mood was a cheery one in the store Thursday. First, of course, was the simple joy of being back in business, longtime volunteer and board member Ellen Walbert said.
“We closed last March … and we opened today. So, it was very, very upsetting and sad for us,” she said.
And even though the shop was shuttered and no money was coming in because of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters rallied to ensure one tradition continued regardless: the thrift shop’s annual scholarship program.
“We were able to give away our usual $75,000 in scholarships, so we’re very excited about that. It’s incredible. We’re very proud and happy about that. We made it happen,” she said.
In addition to the nonprofit’s fundraiser, the entity supplemented donations by dipping into savings — Walbert said she couldn’t think of a better use of the funds.
“We’re very conservative with our money, so despite the fact that we didn’t have any coming in, we have quite a bit in a savings account, and we went into that,” she said. “That’s what it’s there for.”
Customers will notice a facelift on the store’s main floor in particular, as well. The boutique area is much more open, with the bookshelves becoming more limited and moved to the wall, adjacent to the cash register area. That wall, too, has a new finish, and the floors have been redone, as well.
“Downstairs is a little different, but not too much. I think the biggest change is we have far fewer books, which I think is good. We’ll always have plenty of books, but I think it’s going to be an advantage to have this all opened up, because this is where the big money is, is the boutique, in clothing,” Walbert said. And the upstairs still boasts one of the best jeans selections in town.
The thrift shop is again taking donations — and volunteers.
“We lost a lot of volunteers … to attrition and retirement. Consequently, we’re only open Wednesday through Saturday, so we’ve lost our Mondays and Tuesdays,” Walbert said. “We welcome everybody. Go to our website and fill out the volunteer application online.”