Back to school, somehow; Aspen School District making plan for reopening but bracing for staying online

In a time of unknowns and an ever-changing landscape amid continuing COVID-19 outbreaks, one thing is certain: there is no going back to school in a traditional sense any time soon.
Aspen School District officials are working doggedly to put together a reopening plan ahead of the upcoming board of education meeting Aug. 3, with plenty of contingency options for nearly every scenario. Last week, administrators met — virtually — with a group of more than 50 stakeholders to discuss concerns and brainstorm ideas about how to safely reintroduce in-person learning.
Those concerns, published on the district’s website, range from esoteric quandaries such as managing students’ fears and emotional well-being to logistical hurdles like staffing shortages and managing recesses and lunches.
“If teachers have to stay home if symptomatic or if required to self-quarantine, how will we find [substitute teachers], given our existing sub shortage?” reads one of the concerns raised from that meeting. “How many subs have we lost because of safety concerns?”
Tharyn Mulberry, just 10 days into his new role as assistant superintendent after having been Aspen High School’s principal, said Friday that without clear guidance from the state or federal departments of education, he and new superintendent David Baugh have been regularly meeting with their counterparts with the Roaring Fork School District and the Pitkin County public health team ahead of their target Aug. 26 reopening date.
“I will say this unequivocally about the team: science is driving this. There’s supposed to be some communication around, somewhere at some point, from the state on what reopening should look like. It could happen at any minute,” Mulberry said. “I think they have some thresholds that have to be met. Right now, that’s what’s scaring everybody: We don’t know what the thresholds are going to look like.”
Indeed, the Colorado Department of Education website boasts a “toolkit” of resources for education professionals regarding reopening guidance, but it hasn’t been updated since June 22.
“A lot of things have changed [since then],” Mulberry said.
On July 8, President Donald Trump tweeted about his intentions to reopen schools for in-classroom learning across the country.
“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” he tweeted. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”
Mulberry addressed the funding threat with some trepidation — while national publications have published rumors that the Trump administration is looking to tie the next phase of stimulus funds to schools’ pace of reopening, as of yet there is no such policy. He did, however, underscore how fortunate the district is to have a financial nonprofit partner in the Aspen Education Foundation and the support of the broader community.
“[Executive Director] Cynthia Chase and her board at the Aspen Education Foundation have been absolutely spectacular in asking us: What are the critical pieces that you need to open?” Mulberry said. “In addition to that, we have this incredibly responsive community that anything we ask for, we get. We saw that happen with our high school graduation this year, and I suspect the same thing will be true when we open.”
As for what those needs will be, there are still more questions than answers. But it’s asking the hard questions now that will best prepare staff — as well as students and their families — for what will be a far cry from business as usual if in-person classes are able to resume next month.
For one thing, Mulberry said, it’s likely that at least during the late summer and early fall, many classes will occur outside.
“There’s a lot of interest in outdoor classrooms, creating space for kids outside because that just lowers the chance of transmission even more,” he said. “And the other thing we’re looking at is how we’re going to keep a cohort together. So, for example, at the elementary school, we’re looking at if there are 15 to 24 kids that are in that class, keeping that group together so if there is an issue, they had no interaction with other members of the school.
“If they had to do a quarantine or some sort of symptom tracking our outbreak tracking, we could just send home one group of kids and not the whole school,” he continued. “The contact tracing would be very easy, should there be an outbreak.”
And while nobody has had to plan how to safely reopen school during a pandemic in their careers, school officials are not without some wisdom gained from having to navigate the initial closures this spring.
“I would say that there’s a lot of lessons that have been learned there,” Mulberry said. “Just the tech piece, I think a lot of those kinks have been firmed up and fleshed out and are going to be solid. The curricular piece, I think the teachers know where the hard spots are going to be this time, so we can do that a lot better.”
Assessing students and knowing where to pick back up in their educational track is going to present another challenge, he acknowledged. There is general consensus among education associations and professionals that the quick pivot to online platforms — two days, in the Aspen School District’s case — created a learning gap for most students, but there is agreement about how large that gap may be.
“Obviously, it’s super important to figure that out at the secondary level, but it’s critical to figure that out at the elementary and middle school levels — because there are so many things that happen with early development, with literacy and math skills that have to happen,” Mulberry said. “That’s going to be a big part of our opening plan is just figuring out where students are and meeting them where they are.”
Additionally, while schools themselves have remained closed, as would be normal during the summer months, camps have resumed — providing another case study in how to feasibly create safe situations for in-person student interaction.
“The schools themselves have operated a robotics camp, and we’re still doing some of the athletics training camps,” he said. “So the great thing is we have a lot of lessons learned about bringing the kids back in this environment: with the check-in procedures, with how parents communicate, with illness and symptoms. All of those things are being thoughtfully analyzed.”
Of course, any in-person learning resuming in August will depend on COVID-19 case data indicating that it’s safe to do so. To that effect, Baugh recorded a video message to the community emphasizing the county’s Five Commitments of Containment, part of the area’s box-it-in strategy.
“The key thing around COVID is to be flexible. So while we are hoping to open on time, we need your help to do that. I wanna remind you of the Pitkin five commitments to flattening the curve so we can reopen,” he said.
One set of standards that has been proposed by a group of epidemiologists for schools reopening is that the average daily infection rate of those tested in a community not exceed 5%, according to reporting by the New York Times. As of July 12, the positivity rate of Pitkin County residents tested for COVID-19 was a little more than 7%.