After an overwhelming majority of teachers represented through the Aspen Education Association — 78% — expressed disapproval of the district’s draft plan to return its youngest students to in-person classrooms, the administration is effectively back to the drawing board.
That’s after Monday’s board of education meeting, at which multiple teachers and community stakeholders gave presentations and prepared statements to the governing entity urging — literally begging, in several cases — that the current proposal not be implemented as the official back-to-school plan.
Two such teachers, Clay Shiflet and Kamala Marsh, offered particularly chilling perspectives as COVID-19 survivors — though neither could confidently report they’d fully healed from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“I was infected with COVID-19 and have been struggling for the last five months to figure out how to get back to normal. I’ve had every symptom on the list. Chest pain, heart palpitations, breathlessness, sleeplessness … I guess I’m what they call a long hauler, having these symptoms come back ever since the first week of March to this day,” Shiflet, 45, said. “And so, I’m very concerned, not only for myself and whether antibodies are going to last — doctors don’t have any answer about [that] — and for sure, I’m worried about the larger population as a whole. I just don’t believe we can say with certainty what it means for our population to gather in schools. I’m terrified.”
Marsh, too, continues to experience bouts of symptoms weeks after falling ill.
“Before Covid, I was very strong, athletic — then I got COVID in the middle of March, and I was very, very sick for a month and a half. During that month and a half, a month of that, I was on oxygen because I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I felt like I got completely better, and then I get a cough for three or four days. Then I feel like I’m better again, and then I have no energy. It's kind of a roller coaster, up and down, of different symptoms like that. So I hope that I will be fully healthy in the future, but there’s so little we know about COVID that I don’t want anybody in our district or community, our valley, to get COVID.”
On Saturday, after the school district hosted a panel of medical experts to address the safety concerns surrounding the draft issued July 30, the Aspen Education Association released a formal statement condemning it for a lack of teacher and staff input.
“While Aspen educators want to return to work in an in-person format as soon as it’s safe, they made it absolutely clear that they do not believe that learning should return in-person to begin the school year,” it states. “Seventy-eight percent of AEA Members believe that it is not yet safe to return, and that school should begin in an online format; fewer than 6% support the district’s current plan.”
That plan — which Superintendent David Baugh emphasized several times was never meant as more than a starting-point draft of a plan — recommended that students up to about the fourth grade return to in-person learning, with outdoor classrooms, social distancing and masks as mainstays to the new school year.
Baugh, only a month or so into his new role with the district, welcomed the critique and opportunity for further dialogue and collaboration.
“I think we have a foundation here. We have a draft proposal grounded in the science and the recommendations of the Colorado Department of Education, which is greatly influenced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — any recommendations in [the draft] are based on those. I’m hearing that that’s not good enough, so I’m looking forward to working with the team here in Aspen to craft a good plan, to consider all options, to be thoughtful and intentional about the return to learning, which we know, our kids really, really benefit from their dedicated staff,” he said.
The underpinning science in those recommendations hinges on recent research suggesting that transmission between and from children younger than 10 is statistically very low — hence the district’s initial plan floating in-person learning for early grades and virtual classrooms for middle and high schoolers.
And there was some support for the draft plan to follow the guidelines that had emerged from the research. In just two days, some 80 local stakeholders signed a community letter to the school board expressing support for following that science and the draft plan as outlined.
But many community members — including teachers — disputed the concreteness of that research, noting the ever-changing landscape that comprises COVID-19 data.
Shawn Rios, another teacher in the district with more than 20 years’ experience in the classroom, cited such concerns in her address to the school board.
“The research on spread, the risks, the long-term effects of COVID is currently developing. The research on whether young children are super spreaders is new and emerging. We also know the story of the Georgia sleepaway camp,” she said, referencing a summer camp — at which the average age between campers and staff was 12 and masks were not required — netted more than 260 children subsequently testing positive for COVID-19.
“Until we have definitive information about this new virus, we have to err on the side of caution to protect all our community members,” Rios said.
The initial agenda for Monday’s school board included a vote to potentially approve a reopening plan; that agenda was scrapped and quickly amended in light of the lack of buy-in from teachers.
But the board did come to some consensus, and that was that the administration and stakeholders needed more time before anyone could come to any real consensus.
To that end, Baugh and his team were given until the next board meeting, Aug. 17, to create a smaller but inclusive task force — board members Dwayne Romero and Katy Frisch recommended between 12 and 15 people to assure an informed but efficient process — to represent the respective stakeholder groups in coming up with a better versed, more detailed plan for what in-person learning could look like in a way that earns teacher and staff buy-in.
The plan is to have a plan by that Aug. 17 date, Frisch emphasized.
“Let’s promise as a board to the community that we will let them know when we’ll make a decision by,” she said regarding a reopening date.
For now, the idea is that teachers should continue to plan to come back to work Aug. 19. Those who participate on the task force — which should come together as soon as Tuesday, just one day after the board meeting — will be paid in a full-time capacity ahead of the start of the new school year.
That will give teachers, as well as administration, the much needed time to best prepare for the new school year, whether it be in physical classrooms or virtual ones.
As for when students will return to school, nothing is certain, at least not until the next board meeting Aug. 17.
“I just feel like I don’t want to rush on coming out with a final plan,” school board president Susan Marolt said Monday. “I think we definitely want updates, and we want to know how it’s going and this whole task force is working, and how we can move that along — but I’d rather not give a firm deadline and rush through.”