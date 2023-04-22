Since its inception in 1949, the Aspen Institute has had one key mission: creating dialogue in hopes of reaching solutions to perplexing issues. The 19th annual Aspen Ideas Festival continues that tradition by freshening its format and making presentations more interactive for attendees.
"Since the organization in its entirety is about the value of dialogue, and building conversation with people who don't always agree, we want to make sure that this aspect of the Institute comes through at this year's festival," said Kitty Boone, an Institute vice president and the executive director of the Aspen Ideas Festival since it began.
Three segments comprise the full Aspen Ideas Festival: Aspen Ideas: Health [June 21-24], Aspen Ideas Festival 1 [June 24-June 27] and Aspen Ideas Festival 2 [June 27-30].
To foster more interactivity between speakers and attendees, this year's festival will use the small seminar rooms in the Koch Seminar Building, which have large round tables that allow back-and-forth conversation more than a lecture, mirroring the original Institute idea of creating Socratic dialogue around an issue that has many perspectives.
This year's Aspen Ideas Fest kicks includes a community event on June 25 in a "concrete collaboration" with the city of Aspen. Carbondale artist Chris Erickson has designed a street mural and will lead community members in painting the mural on the rounded corner adjacent to the Wheeler Opera House. The temporary art installation is dedicated to creating additional pedestrian activity and increasing community participation in public art.
"I love that it's interactive, and the entire community along with festival pass holders can bring this piece of art to life," said Boone. "It's an art project and it has social value. Studies have shown that a car or another vehicle like a bike that approaches an artfully decorated intersection will slow down."
The Aspen Ideas Festival will feature over 300 leading policymakers, innovators, scientists, journalists, artists and more from around the world creating dialogue around eight different tracks: We the People, The Edge of What We Know, Age of Uncertainty: Imaging a New World Order, Life Well Lived, Driving the Economy Forward, Powering the Future, The Mind and Viewpoints.
The Aspen Institute, in collaboration with its media partner NBCUniversal News Group, is the festival organizer.
The format has been tweaked this year to start off each day with a large plenary session where a panel will introduce and discuss a "wicked problem" in hopes of stimulating discussion about the issue throughout the day. One example of a very gnarly issue with a lot of different perspectives would be the path forward on immigration. Another example is the challenges and opportunities created by artificial intelligence.
Boone said, "I think this will really energize the audience with a robust conversation and diverse perspectives and send them off for the day with some thinking to do."
A list of noted authors, including Aspen Words' Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur, will give free readings of their books and discuss their works with a number of the guests in a book club that will be formed for the duration of this year's festival, increasing discussions and giving participants more insight into the authors’ thinking about their work.
Ideas Festival events will be held throughout the Aspen Meadows campus along with presentations at the Hotel Jerome, the lobby of the Wheeler Opera House and a couple of other locations that will depend upon their availability. Boone and her team are also in conversation about extending programming downvalley. The community also can listen to and see presentations on local radio and online. A list of the public community events will be released in May.
The diverse topics presented for discussion this year continue the core mission of the Aspen Ideas Festival. Several presentations will focus on artificial intelligence, and there will be hands-on workshops on subjects such as how to use ChatGBT, how to build trust, how to improve social-impact investing or how to improve teen mental health.
While Boone is always excited about all of the participants at each year's festival, otherwise they wouldn't have been invited, she noted a few examples of the speakers she is excited about this year.
"Eric Schmidt and his co-author Daniel Huttenlocher will discuss their book, 'The Age of AI,' exploring the opportunities and challenges around artificial intelligence,” she said. "American playwright James Ijames, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, will be here to discuss the relevance of still study's Shakespeare.
"Two United States Representatives, Jason Crow [D-Colo] and Tony Gonzales [R-Texas], will talk about working across the aisle. Former veterans, they are working together to elect more veterans to public office.
"Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron, will be here to talk about transitioning from fossil fuels. And our Powering Future track will have several discussions on energy transitions and the future of nuclear, hydrogen and electric."
Passes for the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival are currently still available at aspeninstitute.org, with a special pricing option for attendees under age 40, as well as students.