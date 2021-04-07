Nearly 20 members of MRA help rescue two hikers off of Rim Trail
Nineteen members of Mountain Rescue Aspen on Tuesday afternoon helped rescue two stranded hikers near the Rim Trail in Snowmass Village.
The hikers, who were uninjured, had been stuck on a cliff face in an area that was too steep to continue hiking in any direction, according to a Pitkin County Alert released Tuesday.
The two men, one of whom was wearing shorts, called the Snowmass Village Police Department around 12:40 p.m. The Rim Trail is a 6.2 mile trail on the north side of Snowmass Village
After determining that the stranded hikers were stuck on a steep hillside in an area inaccessible to vehicles, Snowmass Police requested the assistance of Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Twelve members of Mountain Rescue Aspen went into the field around 1:30 p.m., while a team of another seven MRA volunteers responded to the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center to help coordinate the rescue efforts.
The volunteer rescuers located the stranded hikers, who had voluntarily separated from each other, around 2:30 p.m. Climbers from MRA rappelled down to the stranded hikers, reaching the first hiker around 2:35 p.m. The first hiker was escorted down safely off the cliff around 2:45 p.m. MRA climbers reached the second hiker, from Tampa, Florida, five minutes later.
The men were guided off of the steep cliff and escorted to the trailhead, where they declined medical treatment. All rescuers were out of the field by 3:30 p.m.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind hikers that the safest course of action when hiking in any terrain is to remain on the trail and to follow established routes. The first responders also noted in the alert to “please remember that it is important to dress appropriately for the weather and terrain. Temperatures and weather conditions in Colorado can change quickly.”
MRA rescues two lost, out-of-bound skiers on Aspen
Another team of 8 members of Mountain Rescue responded to another call Tuesday to help two out-of-bounds skiers off Aspen Mountain.
Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol called the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center to report the lost skiers at 2:41 p.m., according to a Pitkin County Alert released Tuesday. The skiers exited Aspen Mountain under a ski boundary rope at the bottom of Walsh’s run in an attempt to retrieve a lost ski. Walsh’s is a double black diamond run off the east side of Aspen Mountain. The skiers, unfamiliar with the area, were stuck in deep snow and unable to hike back up to the ski area boundary.
MRA deployed 8 members, 5 of whom ascended the mountain and made contact with the skiers. The volunteers helped the skiers navigate the difficult terrain and make it out.
All members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were safely out of the field by 7 p.m.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol and MRA would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of their surroundings. Ski area boundaries are clearly marked for skier safety, and everyone should be prepared for the unexpected when traveling in the backcountry.