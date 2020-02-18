A 36-year-old man was rescued Sunday after sustaining a head injury while skiing near Mount Yeckel, northeast of Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.
At 2:35 p.m. that day, Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a telephone report from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that an InReach electronic communication device had issued an emergency signal. The signal was identifying an area on Mount Yeckel, 8.7 miles northeast of Aspen. Sheriff’s deputies immediately notified Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel.
Further communication using the InReach device revealed that a 36-year-old backcountry skier had suffered a head injury while skiing. Fellow skiers attended to the injured male while Mountain Rescue personnel responded to the scene with the use of six snowmobiles. A total of 21 Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to this mission.
The patient was transported on a toboggan pulled by a snowmobile to the trailhead. The patient was met by an Aspen Ambulance near the town of Lenado, and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital. All Mountain Rescue personnel were out of the field at 10:30 p.m.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office commends the volunteers of Mountain Rescue Aspen for coming to the rescue of this injured back country skier on a Sunday afternoon,” the press release says. “Their selfless dedication is truly appreciated.”
The sheriff’s office and Mountain Rescue Aspen encourage all backcountry users to be equipped with a two-way communication device, as it proved to be a great assistance with this rescue.