Aspenites gathered in the rain Friday morning in the hopes of scoring a used bike for a good price.
From cruisers and townies to mountain bikes, some cycles went for $10, others went for more than $900. The APD bike auction is an annual tradition, although it did not happen last year because the department did not have a big enough collection.
Thus, this year auction attendees had more than 80 bikes to choose from. Schafer said that most of the bikes were either found by the police department or abandoned from Aspen to Basalt. Assistant Police Chief Linda Consuegra added that the revenue generated by the event goes into the city of Aspen’s general fund, and bikes that are not sold at auction are either taken to the Pitkin County Landfill or donated to a community organization.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and the city of Aspen’s environmental health and sustainability department also attended the event to share information about ongoing projects like the proposed bike trail link between the Brush Creek Park-and-Ride and the Aspen Airport Business Center. When the rain came down harder, folks didn’t complain — they set up tents to stand under and shared free doughnuts in their raincoats.
“We try to make it a community event,” Schafer said. “The rain doesn’t scare us. We’re from Colorado.”