The running joke was that Amy Rollins was the true head coach of Aspen High track and field.
“Part of it was more giving me a hard time from some of the other assistant coaches,” Aspen’s actual head coach Kiffor Berg admitted. “But there was reality as part of it. She took on a lot and was a natural leader in a lot of ways.”
But on Friday in Rifle, Rollins wasn’t draped in Aspen red, cheering on Skier athletes. She wore a long, purple coat with a matching purple beanie for the first meet of the season. On the beanie was a yellow outline of a bull, the logo of the Basalt Longhorns.
This season, Rollins took over the reins of the Basalt track and field team, one she ran for more than 15 years ago. She has been Longhorn track and field adjacent for some time but got her shot as head coach when her predecessor, Allyson Decatur, stepped away to focus on family.
“It really means a lot to coach your alma mater,” Rollins said. “Honestly, this opportunity really came sooner than I thought it would. I was not planning to be a head coach right now but the opportunity presented itself and [Basalt Athletic Director Jason Santo] and Allyson were awesome at giving me confidence that I could do the job.”
Rollins has long been an assistant on Basalt’s cross-country team, starting with the group in 2010 and working with them continuously since 2014. She remains the assistant under head coach Ron Lund — one of her assistants on the track team, and also her father.
Along with Lund, Rollins’ staff also includes Kat Lewis, another holdover from Decatur’s staff. Rollins is hoping that with the help of those two coaches she can “continue the thread” that Decatur left.
“[Decatur] really did a lot of work to build this program and build the culture,” Rollins said. “She and I met and we went over a lot. I really tried to take all the positive things she built and continue those practices on and build on that.”
Rollins brings in a wealth of distance-running experience, both as a coach and an athlete. She’s won several local races throughout the years after being a standout as a Longhorn herself, going on to compete for Concordia University Irvine in California.
But she has only four crossovers from the cross-country team on her current roster. She is familiar with many of her athletes through school events and things like that, she said, but not quite at a coaching level yet.
She also admits that coaching field events is something new to her and will take some time. She started some at Aspen and is ready to continue that work at Basalt.
“I didn’t realize how much fun it was going to be to learn all of that, because I’ve been in the distance world for the first 30 years of my life,” Rollins said. “Certainly knowing about the other disciplines, but not knowing how to coach them. Now that I’m learning those more technical and specific things, it’s really fun and I’m really enjoying it. I just think the opportunity to learn is endless.”
Feeding into that opportunity for her is the ability to dive deep into events. She said that in the cross-country world, the main focus is on effort and producing the best whole run you can, whereas in track and field you can dive deeper into specific areas like pace and splits.
As much as she’s excited to learn about those things, she’s not coming in with nothing to offer. She knows how to be staunch in practice but still make it enjoyable.
“I’m a firm believer in leading by example,” Rollins said. “I think if I can be disciplined in how I run practice and how I organize our team, then they will follow suit in being disciplined in their warmups, being disciplined in bringing their water, their electrolytes, their snacks every day. I’m a firm believer in that — and I’m also a firm believer in making it fun.”
Rollins says that the team has already done some “fun practices” with competitive relays and other team-building tools. She grouped the team into “buddies” during the Rifle meet to promote meet-day camaraderie.
In Decatur’s eyes, Rollins was the obvious choice. Decatur recommended her for the job, as she had for the Aspen assistant role years before.
“She knows the team, and she knows running like anybody,” Decatur said. “Just having the heart and compassion she does, I know she’s going to be a good leader. She and I are friends, so it’s kind of like handing off the baton to, I believe, a great coach.”
Rollins inherits a team ready to do damage, as well. Katelyn Maley is the defending state champion in the state 1,600-meter as a sophomore a year ago and is a back-to-back state champ in cross country. Decatur said that the Longhorns were “small but mighty” in 2021, sending nine of its 14 athletes to state.
The Longhorns compete again on April 1 in Grand Junction.