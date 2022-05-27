Jack Lutzeier’s “passion project” may have taken a decade to put together, but his timing may not have been better.
The vice president of international operations for The National Basketball Academy, an NBA-affiliated youth basketball training organization, built the foundation for his career on the court at Basalt High School, graduating in 2001. Now, he’s paying it forward to today’s valley youth with a weeklong basketball camp in early June.
“It’s full circle — you get to impact those that impacted you,” Lutzeier said. “I can’t speak highly enough about how hard it was coming from the valley to be able to be on a basketball scene worldwide.”
Lutzeier was a Longhorn under coaches Bill Crowley and recent Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame inductee Paul Cain (also a Colorado Mesa hall of famer), both of whom guided him on a path toward basketball after high school.
He redshirted at Otero Junior College before moving onto McCook Community College in Nebraska and Lake Erie College in Cleveland. Lutzeier said he had an opportunity to move into the professional game abroad, but opted instead to pivot to coaching and caught on with the academy after working in skill development with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He’s coached in 23 countries and worked with more than 16 NBA youth programs, working to develop 12 future NBA players. Now, the valley’s son gets to show it what he’s learned and pass it onto the next generation in a time when the valley is putting itself back on the basketball map in the wake of Aspen High School’s state championship.
Camp attendees get a “holistic” basketball experience, from on-the-court work to challenging their mental processes to taking control of their nutrition.
“We’re going to teach them how to dribble, pass, shoot, the basics. We’re going to challenge them with small-sided games and put them in simulation concepts that challenge their thought process,” Lutzeier said. “We’re also going to challenge them holistically on, ‘What is your diet? What does your recovery look like?’ We’re going to add those things to them and give them different aspects to bring to it.”
The camp starts on June 6 and runs through June 10 at Glenwood Springs High School. It is broken into two sessions: one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students between first and sixth grades, and one from 1:30-5:30 p.m. for seventh grade and up. It is co-ed, open to boys and girls. There are no geographic restrictions on who can attend — Lutzeier has reached out to schools from Rifle to Aspen to Vail to spread the word.
The cost is $195 for the full week.
Joining Lutzeier on the coaching side is his brother and local coaches C.P. Martinez and Daniel Martinez, no relation. Other local coaches may appear depending on scheduling.
In addition to working on their game and its auxiliary components, the campers will learn from coaches that know what it takes to advance to the college level and beyond — and how to get noticed. It’s an idea that was foreign to Lutzeier when he played in the valley, but through social media and proof-of-concept trajectory set by Aspen’s Shae and Braden Korpela, who both committed to play Division I basketball at Washington State University, it’s more possible than ever.
“When I grew up in the valley, I heard a lot of people say the same thing: ‘Nobody goes to college from this area for basketball,’” Lutzeier said. “You want to be realistic, but how do you tell a 10 year old that he’s not going to be in the NBA because of where he grew up? … I want to push that emphasis of still being a dreamer, but don’t just say, ‘I want to do this’ or wish for it.
“If you have the skills and ability, you can really get your name out there,” he continued.
Registration for the camp is still open, available through the academy’s website, TNBAbasketball.com. More information can be found by reaching out to Lutzeier at jlutzeier@thebasketballacademy.com.