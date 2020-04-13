The second phase of Basalt Area Gives is underway, and the citizens-based program that grew out of the TABOR property tax overcharges is eyeing an enhanced set of needs among people affected by COVID-19.
While the initial round of funding in 2019 focused on nonprofits, including the Roaring Fork Conservancy and pre-collegiate and first-generation college scholarship monies, the next round could target families who might otherwise fall through the cracks during the pandemic.
Some of Basalt Area Gives’ focus may include people who have lost employment due to the coronavirus and can’t pay for either their rent or their mortgage, according to information provided this week by the organization.
Donors last year contributed more than $320,000 for Basalt area nonprofits — including $50,000 specifically targeted through the Aspen Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 that has established a COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
Initially created as a vehicle where Basalt taxpayers could donate their TABOR refund, the Basalt Area Gives fund ended up with contributions from more than 80 individuals ranging from $100 to $10,000. TABOR refunds from the town of Basalt totaled about $85 per $100,000 of residential property value and $340 per $100,000 of commercial property.
Basaltines Jim Light, Rick Stevens, Gino Rossetti, Jon Fox-Rubin and Bennett Bramson started Basalt Area Gives last year in the wake of the town’s admission it had overcharged citizens for a number of years due to different interpretations of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
More than one dozen businesses, including Aspen Skiing Co. and Alpine Bank, added to the fund, as did Eagle County. Donor matches from Roaring Fork Club members and cabin owners totaled in the six figures.
Basalt Area’ Gives’ stated goal is to raise $1 million or more for long-term support of Basalt-area nonprofits through the ACF and $500,000 or more for short-term support of local nonprofits, according to its literature.
An advisory committee of Basalt Area Gives will weigh in on which Basalt area nonprofits should receive a portion of that $50,000 pledged to ACF.
Helping those who might get missed
One of the nonprofits that Basalt Area Gives is being advised by about the valley’s current situation is Focused Kids, which is in the process of making $500 per family direct contributions to some of the neediest local families, many of whom don’t qualify for government programs.
Valley Settlement, Family Resource Center and Early Childhood Network are handling the Focused Kids’ application and verification process. Frontline workers who are in contact with these individuals and families help to evaluate those who most need assistance.
“They each have a team that is interviewing heads-of-households, who have children living at home, to vet the need due to economic consequences from COVID-19. In normal times we all work together to provide services to these families,” said Kathy Hegberg, executive director of Focused Kids.
“Most of the families we have helped so far are people for whom there are no safety nets, but who provide critical services to our community. These include housekeepers, yard services, construction, child care, home health care, etc.,” Hegberg said.
“With the large immigrant population here that we all rely on, there are many who don’t qualify for government relief funds.”
Focused Kids, a 7-year-old midvalley organization with campuses in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, uses brain-based research to improve children’s ability to focus and self-regulate in school settings.
Hegberg stated in a letter that the nonprofit “has the mission to help families and children manage the stress in their lives.” The group, which also is under the direction of Amanda Peterson, collaborates with other providers who utilize their resources in situations including family support groups, early child care providers and home visits.
Hegberg said on Sunday that the need has shot up exponentially since the pandemic exploded, with between 30 and 40 requests being received each day.
A total of 255 families were served from March 18 through April 10 in response to the coronavirus, Hegberg said in an email. The organization covers any family that works in the Roaring Fork Valley; they can live outside the valley, she added.
A charitable trust, the Betty Jane Schuss Donor Advised Fund, whose mission is to help those in the Roaring Fork Valley, contributed $60,000 into the Family Relief Fund. Focused Kids has received additional money from private donors and foundations.
The nonprofit’s website is focusedkids.org and the mailing address is FocusedKids, 140 River Oaks Lane, Basalt, CO 81621. Basalt Area Gives’ address is 455 Gold Rivers Court, Suite 515, Basalt, 81621, and the website is basaltgives.org. A message on the site reads: “Thanks in advance for your ongoing support of those in the community who need all the help we can collectively give them."
For information about ACF’s Community Grantmaking Fund that supports Basalt-area nonprofits, email stephanie@aspencommunityfoundation.org. To make a contribution, go to donatenow.networkforgood.org/acf.