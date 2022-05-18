Monday’s loss to Battle Mountain to close the regular season was a setback for Basalt High baseball, but as they await the regional playoff bracket to be unveiled today, they feel ready for the post-season.
“Obviously, that’s really tough and that’s not how we wanted it to go at all, but I still think we’re in a really good spot, all things considered,” junior Kade Schneider said.
The 11-1 mercy-rule loss closed a book on the season, dampening some the party of a 12-2 run through the season’s second half, which was ignited by an eight-game win streak from April 23 to May 3. It was a similar path to Basalt’s surprise trip to the state tournament a year ago, a performance the team is hoping to replicate.
On Monday, Basalt didn’t adjust in their at-bats against 4A Battle Mountain. They went down by five runs before even taking a turn in the batter’s box and didn’t show the fight that has characterized them most of the year.
Entering Monday, Basalt had gone 4-1 in their last five games; four were decided by one run and the other was decided by two. In their Saturday sweep of Moffat County — which was essential in helping them climb to third in the league standings — the Bulldogs scored six runs in both seventh innings, in one necessitating a seven-run response in the bottom half from the Longhorns to force extra innings.
“The kids just kept grinding away,” head coach Dan Markoya said. “The kids just kept fighting, that’s why [Monday] was so hard, because there was no fight. It was so opposite from Saturday.”
It was a win that Battle Mountain needed more than Basalt. They’re on the bubble for a playoff appearance in 4A. But after just falling to the classification’s No. 8 seed just a week ago against Summit, Markoya wanted more against a perceived lesser team.
It now comes down to flushing the last game and relying on their blend of experience and talent entering the regional round. Much of the roster was around for last year’s upset of No. 5 Gunnison to advance out of regionals as the No. 21 seed.
But they’ve also relied on youth, especially on the mound. Not a single senior pitched meaningful innings for the Longhorns and only two upperclassmen — Schneider and Chaney Morris — have thrown more than 20 innings. Sophomore Gage Balderson has thrown the most innings and fellow 10th-grader Parker Nelson was given the ball in the season finale. Freshman Taylor Hays went 3-2 in eight appearances.
“We had the younger guys step up for sure,” Schneider said. “Just knowing that they can back up the upperclassmen, it’s nice knowing those guys can hold their ground. I think it gives us a lot of confidence.”
Schneider threw six games in 2020-21, when Basalt similarly turned an eight-game win streak into a playoff bid. Both streaks proved pivotal, as last year’s undid a 1-2 start. This year, Basalt entered April 23’s doubleheader at Roaring Fork 2-6.
“When we got out to a slow start, we kind of looked at that, kind of reflected on last year, and we pretty much did the same thing, which was really great for us,” Schneider said. “Hopefully we do the same kind of reflecting as far as state goes.”
Another wrinkle comes by way of scheduling and may force Basalt to rely on their 13 non-seniors even more. Saturday, the scheduled first day of regionals, also happens to be the day Basalt and other Roaring Fork schools have graduation ceremonies, forcing a choice between baseball and walking.
Markoya said two of his seniors were “in” for baseball and two others were on the fence.
“Whatever they choose, I’m fine with that. It’s the best decision for them and their families,” Markoya said.
Basalt entered Monday ranked No. 19 in 3A, but the loss saw them fall to a spot that was similar to a year ago as well — No. 21. That would put them at No. 5 Brush, near Fort Morgan, in round one, a scenario that could change based on the results of Tuesday’s games.
Whatever the final announcement turns out to be, Basalt will once again be underdogs, but with the experience of playing that role and having success in it.
“These kids have played four playoff games — won two and lost two of them — but played four, and that’s more than Basalt’s played in 10 years combined,” Markoya said. “I think they understand they need to turn it up a little bit and be ready to go again.”