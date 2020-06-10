Basalt Bucks vouchers will be dropped in the mail this week, and the $20 coupon that will be sent to each resident as part of a town-sponsored stimulus spending program may be used at participating shops and restaurants between June 17 and Aug. 19.
During Tuesday night’s Basalt Town Council meeting, Mayor Bill Kane praised the town staff for quickly turning around the idea and working collaboratively in order to get them into locals’ hands before the start of summer.
“This was a concept we were talking about two weeks ago and here are the certificates,” Kane said. “Pretty damn responsive.”
Councilmembers voted unanimously on May 26 to approve Basalt Bucks, the second coming of a similar program offered about a decade ago during the last recession. It aims to put some money into the local economy, while also providing small assistance to individuals affected by COVID-19.
A link on the town of Basalt’s landing page specific to Basalt Bucks went live on Monday. It includes information tailored to participating businesses (so far, 12 have signed up) as well as Basalt Bucks recipients. There’s also a designated email address where questions about the program may be delivered: basaltbucks2020@basalt.net
For the recipients, the program is straightforward: Spend the $20 voucher in a town of Basalt business or restaurant (businesses located in the unincorporated portions of the county are not eligible. The certificates also may not be used at the grocery stores). Participating businesses will have the opportunity to hang a sign in their windows indicating they are accepting Basalt Bucks.
Vendors will save the spent voucher and clip the receipt of sale to it. Those may be dropped off at Basalt Town Hall, where reimbursement checks will be cut on a weekly basis.
“We’re excited to get those vouchers in people’s hands,” said Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. During an interview earlier Tuesday, he characterized Basalt Bucks as “free money” and said his voucher likely will be spent at a Basalt restaurant and augmented by additional spending to accommodate his family of four.
The program, including the cost of printing the vouchers through Basalt Printing, will cost around $45,000, according to Mahoney. About 2,400 certificates will be mailed out rather than picked up at Town Hall (as was the case with the first incarnation of Basalt Bucks) to comply with social distancing rules. Additional Basalt Bucks will be handed out this summer during public events, he said.
The Basalt Bucks discussion item for council followed the monthly update on the town’s finances indicating that during April, the first full month of reporting during the pandemic, sales tax collections were about $50,000 ahead of what was anticipated in the revised budget. Increases in grocery store sales, liquor sales and online sales revenue were credited for the boost. However, the lodging, restaurant and auto sectors were down, each by double digits.
Kane initially suggested some of that revenue could perhaps be funneled back into larger, by $5 to $10 each, Basalt Bucks certificates.
“We ought to be thinking hard of redistributing that money. We’re doing pretty well and a lot of individuals and businesses are not,” Kane said.
Mahoney replied that changing the amount of the certificates wasn’t feasible at this time as they were already at the printer. Shifting gears at this juncture could lead to some confusion, he suggested.
The town manager also suggested that it’s prudent to keep some of the sales tax monies in reserve for capital projects whose schedule had earlier been paused.
Finance Director Christy Hamrick said in light of the fact that “we’re not going to see as large of a decline in revenue this year,” she and Mahoney would look at what critical expenditures needed to be added back into the budget.