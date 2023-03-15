A contingent of business owners and residents pleaded with the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night to avoid undertaking a major utility replacement and makeover of the town’s main street during the busy summer months.
Town government is getting ready to launch a nearly $12 million project that will impact Midland Avenue from its intersection with Two River Road to the Basalt Barber Shop through much of 2023 and into 2024. The project will replace aging utilities buried under the street, widen sidewalks, create a better connection between downtown and the new river park and update the look of Midland. The initiative, approved by voters in November 2021, is called the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project.
Town officials have acknowledged since planning intensified last summer that the biggest challenge will be keeping access open to business during the summer, the busiest season by far for shops, restaurants and service providers. The town hired a public relations firm in August to interact with residents overall and business operators in particular about the timing and impacts, but there remains a very large difference of opinion on how the phasing should unfold.
Laura Maine, co-owner of downtown’s Tempranillo restaurant, told council members she has talked with town staff about timing but feels as though her opinion hasn’t been heard.
“It’s the only thing I asked, don’t do it during June, July and August,” Maine said. “To see it during summer is really devastating.”
She said she had a petition signed by 30 business operators asking the town to avoid the work in the summer. Many of them believe they don’t have enough business the remainder of the year to survive summer disruptions. She asked the council to adjust the plan to work on the project in spring and fall but spare the summer.
“To tear up our town in the middle of summer is devastating to us,” Maine said.
Rene Lujan, co-owner of Heather’s restaurant in downtown, said he understands the need for the project. It is evident from the smell wafting from the old sewer system. But he also urged the council to focus the work in spring and fall and avoid summer.
“People are not going to drive down here to dine in a construction zone,” he said.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said it would be cost prohibitive to have the contractor mobilize construction this spring, shut down in June, then remobilize in September. He said the project will put the town in a good spot for decades to come and that the town government and contractor will work with business owners to minimize the effects on business to the highest degree possible this summer.
A meeting is scheduled on March 22 to discuss the project with Midland business owners and residents. There will be a session at 8:30 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
But Maine and others in the audience questioned if the meeting will simply be a presentation by the town or a dialogue in which mutually beneficial solutions are sought. She suspects it will be a presentation.
“It’s already decided,” Maine said. “It doesn’t matter what we say.”
Councilman Ryan Slack said he could understand the frustrations of the business owners, but suggested they should have gotten more involved earlier in the process. “We’ve been doing this for six months,” he said.
Basalt residents could well be facing construction fatigue with all the activity underway and on the books. The Basalt River Park residential and commercial project has been underway for more than one year just west of downtown on Two Rivers Road. The Basalt Sanitation District is currently working on sewer line replacement at the intersection of Two Rivers Road and Midland Avenue, an initiative that’s separate from the Midland Avenue project. The streetscape will be undertaken in phases over the next two years.
Also, a project with a 9,000-square-foot grocery store and 65 apartment units, is planned at Basalt Center Circle, where Clark’s Market was located several years ago.
At Tuesday’s meeting, some Basalt residents spoke up for the businesses. Ted Guy said parking already is a “disaster” in Basalt and the town was going to make it worse with the project. Mahoney countered that the first phase of the project will include expanding parking on Midland Spur to provide parking while the main stem of Midland Avenue is torn up.
Guy said the council had the responsibility to better accommodate businesses.
“You’ve got to preserve our business community,” Guy said. “It needs to be priority number one.”
Resident Laura Riegel expressed concerns about the business community and also the potential impacts on the Basalt Sunday Market, a popular farmers’ market that draws people downtown from June into September.
Mayor Bill Kane stressed at the beginning of the discussion that the council wouldn’t respond directly to citizen concerns on Tuesday night. He urged people to attend the meetings next Wednesday.
Later in the meeting, the council approved a contract with Stutsman-Gerbaz Inc. for construction of phase one of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, which will focus on Midland Spur.