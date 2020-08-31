Hungry for face-to-face interactions with constituents, but stymied by no in-person town council meetings since the pandemic’s start, elected officials in Basalt will start to bridge the gap by hosting small morning gatherings in local coffee shops, according to Mayor Bill Kane.
The get-togethers, whose details are still being finalized, will feature two elected officials at one venue in Old Town Basalt and two other councillors presiding at a Willits business on Tuesdays that are opposite the bi-weekly council meetings, Kane said.
Councillor Elyse Hottel raised the idea of finding some way for elected officials to have better communications in the time of COVID” during the Aug. 25 Basalt Town Council meeting. Hottel had previously discussed the concept with fellow elected official Bill Infante.
Mayor Kane chimed in that, “it does feel a little hollow to just communicate with Zoom.”
Kane also said that during a recent meeting with mayors and managers hosted by Eagle County, “We talked about how to stay in touch better.” Something that stuck with Kane was how in the absence of in-person public meetings, the random chance encounter gets missed.
Enter the council's plan for assorted coffee klatch sessions, where citizens can have some caffeinated beverages with their elected officials, who Kane said will be pairing up for the occasions.
A maximum of two elected officials per coffee shop will be in attendance, in order to comply with Colorado Sunshine Law for open meetings.
“The law states that all meetings of two or more members of any state public body where any public business is discussed must be open to the public. A gathering of a quorum or three or more individuals of a local body constitutes a meeting. Emailed messages discussing pending actions constitutes meetings and are subject to the law. A notable exception is private meetings where the discussion of public business is not the central topic,” according to the National Freedom of Information Coalition, in a section describing the Sunshine Law.
Earlier in August, the council approved a settlement agreement with citizen Ted Guy, who sued the town in 2016 related to claims involving the Colorado Open Meetings Law and Colorado Open Records Act. The town agreed to pay $115,000 to the attorneys for Guy, who was a plaintiff in the civil action. None of the elected officials named in the suit are currently serving.
Kane said the schedule of who will be sipping coffee where will be posted on the town’s website, which is basalt.net. “We are playing it week by week,” he said.
The coffee meetings with the councillors will begin at either 8 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.., with the mayor favoring the later start, he said with a laugh. The sessions will last around an hour.