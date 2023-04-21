Basalt High seniors Carly Gatlin and Trevin Beckman had an unfortunate shared experience, having both injured their knees significantly at road games at Aspen. But as of Wednesday, along with classmate Lev Illouz, the duo shared a new title: college athletes.

The Longhorns hosted their second national letter of intent signing day of the year, sending Gatlin off to Division III North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, for basketball, Beckman to Division II Western Colorado for football and Illouz to Division II Loyola University in Chicago for rugby.

The trio joins four other Basalt student-athletes who signed in early February to play college sports.

“I heard back from three schools in the area, so we went to go look at all of them and this one just seemed like it was a good fit with the town and it has my major,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin was an all-state honorable mention for the Basalt basketball team this year, averaging 9.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds as the Longhorns went 12-11 in the regular season.

Gatlin also played softball and is in her senior soccer season, two years after tearing her ACL at Aspen in the 2021 season finale.

But on the court is where she belongs. Her brother Hayes is an up-and-comer on the boys basketball team and their father, Jeff, was a preps standout in Colorado Springs in the ‘90s. Hooping is in their blood and Carly is excited to continue the trend.

“Having all that as motivation to keep playing is pretty cool,” Gatlin said.

Beckman is also continuing a family tradition, going to his father’s alma mater to play linebacker. He had 40 total tackles for the Longhorns this season while also rushing for eight touchdowns. His season ended prematurely when he was brought down from behind on a touchdown at Aspen in late October in the team’s ninth and final regular season game, twisting his leg awkwardly and damaging his knee.

He did not play in both the team’s home playoff win over Woodland Park and their playoff loss to Eaton that ended the season, and he currently is playing for Glenwood Springs’ lacrosse team despite his knee not yet being 100%. But, he expects to be fully ready to play this fall for the Mountaineers.

“I just need to keep up on my rehab with lacrosse and everything. I think it should be all good for this summer and I can work out for football,” Beckman said.

Along with the family connection to Western, Beckman joins several valley companions making the move to Gunnison for football. Among them is his backfield mate Cooper Crawford, who he split rushing duties with before his injury. Crawford was among the four Longhorns to sign in February.

Beckman wasn’t sold on playing football at the next level, he said, until he started having conversations with Western’s staff.

“I wasn’t looking at football a ton and then I just started talking to the coaches and it was late but it just kind of happened,” Beckman said. “I wasn’t really going to play football, but I’m excited I am now.”

Illouz is the one signee who is going for a sport not carried by the school. He’s been a prominent member of the Aspen Junior Gents program since he was a freshman, acting as a de facto coach for the team this year, assisting new players learning the game and handling the team’s online communications.

He said the team qualified for the state playoffs after going 3-2 through April 8, following a couple of down years due to COVID.

Illouz has known he’s wanted to play rugby at the next level for a while, but had first committed to the school before knowing he had a spot on the team.

“Once I committed I got in contact with one of the players who got me in contact with the president and after they did a short evaluation, I got a spot on the team,” Illouz said. “I’ll be rolling right in from my senior high school season, playing all the way through the summer with the Gents, which I’m really excited for, and then I’ll be rolling right into my first season of college.”

The late signing day brings Basalt’s total commitment to the next level to seven athletes. However, all three that signed on Wednesday still have work to do in the purple and gold — or in Illouz’s case, red and black — in their spring seasons before moving on to bigger things.