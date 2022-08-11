Developer Michael Lipkin received approval from the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night to build the final piece of his massive midvalley Willits project.
The council voted 6-1 to grant final approval for 155 condominiums and apartments deep in the heart of the residential section of Willits. The project includes 109 free-market condominiums and 46 deed-restricted units. There will be 23 apartments with rent caps and 23 for-sale units aimed at “the missing middle” — households that make too much money to qualify for subsidized housing but not enough to compete on the free market.
The 23 apartments will be rented under the town’s category two for affordable housing, meaning rents will be geared toward households that make between 81% and 100% of Area Median Income. (A Tuesday story in the Aspen Daily News gave the incorrect AMI for the apartments.) The for-sale units will be targeted to households in higher categories. Nine units would go to households at 120% of Area Median Income, nine at 150%, four at 200% and one at 250%.
The missing middle component sparked minor controversy because it targets higher households than Basalt usually accommodates with affordable housing. Michael Kosdrosky, a member of the Basalt Affordable Community Housing commission, contended the council was changing regulations “on the fly” to accommodate Lipkin’s project. He objected to the upper limits of the for-sale housing and urged the council to reconsider its decision. The decision required a broader discussion on the town’s housing policy, he said.
Mayor Bill Kane saw the situation differently. He said Lipkin was meeting his affordable housing obligations with the 23 rental units. The 23 for-sale units are icing on the cake.
“The code is met and we’re getting 23 additional units,” Kane said at Tuesday’s hearing.
Councilman Glenn Drummond added, “It didn’t change policy. The policy was met.”
Councilwoman Angela Anderson said she supported the for-sale units at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but feared the five offered at the upper end were priced too high. The sales prices for the most expensive units would be about $1 million in today’s dollars. The high sales prices and limited appreciation might create a “trap” for buyers, Anderson said.
“I’m not sure this is a good home-buying opportunity at category five and six,” she said.
Lipkin responded that the highest-price units are an experiment. If there is no market for them, adjustments will be made, he said.
Lipkin said he is “passionate” about providing housing for the missing middle. The middle class has been driven out of Aspen, he said, and he wants to avoid that same exodus from Basalt.
“There’s no more confusing problem in our valley than affordable housing,” Lipkin said.
Under his plan, the priority buyers for the for-sale units will be workers for Basalt-centric arts and cultural organizations, health care workers helping seniors and Basalt business owners.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel also expressed concerns with the high end of the for-sale units and said the council needs to examine its broad affordable housing policies separate from a specific land use application. She said she could support Lipkin’s project overall despite her concerns over the high-end prices of the affordable for-sale units.
“I’m not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” she said.
The vote was 6-1 with Anderson in opposition.
The project, formally known as parcel 5 of the Sopris Meadows planned unit development, is on 12 acres between Willits Lane and Willits Lake. The approval requires Lipkin to work on the lake to make it more of a recreational amenity and complete a path around it.
The 155 units will be divided among nine buildings. The deed-restricted for-sale units must be completed by the time Lipkin completes his third free-market building. The rent-capped apartments must be completed at the time the fifth free-market building is finished.
Parcel 5 will be the last part of the residential section of Willits to be completed. Lipkin received approvals for the residential portion of the project in the late 1990s. Willits Town Center, which includes Whole Foods and the surrounding commercial area, was approved in December 2000 and is nearly 100% built-out.
This latest residential project could take up to 10 years to complete, depending on economic conditions, Lipkin said.