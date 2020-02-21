The second Basalt election forum will be held Monday at the El Jebel Community Center from 5-7 p.m.
The Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, an Aspen Daily News sister publication, is sponsoring the event. Todd Hartley, a RFWJ correspondent, will moderate the discussion.
The Basalt municipal election is April 7, and six candidates are running for three positions on the Basalt Town Council: Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel, David Knight, Jennifer Riffle and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler.
Ballots for the April 7 election will be mailed out between March 16 and March 23, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling. Ballots are due back by 7 p.m. on April 7, though Schilling hopes people return the ballots much sooner.
When six council candidates ran in the last election for three seats, in April 2018, 856 people voted out of the 2,186 registered voters in Basalt. Of that number, 1,668 reside in Eagle County and 518 residents live in Pitkin County.