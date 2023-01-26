The Basalt Town Council doesn’t want to abandon the idea of installing a child care facility in a public space at the new Stott’s Mill project without further review.
Council members directed their staff Tuesday night to do more research and contact more entities to gauge interest in a 4,000-square-foot, bare-bones space that will be available in the development later this year. The town also will keep the door open to some other potential uses, such as a youth center, said Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
When Stott’s Mill was approved, the town negotiated a contribution of the 4,000-square-foot space for day care or another public use. If no public use could be established, the site would be used for two additional affordable housing units, the ordinance said.
Town staff wrote a memo to the council for Tuesday’s meeting saying no child care operator could be found. Even at 4,000 square feet, the space isn’t big enough for most child care facilities’ business models, according to town officials.
Briston Peterson, part of the development group, told the council the space should be converted into additional housing.
“I think the better service for the space is housing,” he said. “That’s what Stott’s Mill is all about.”
The MSP Development Group broke ground in February 2021 on the project that features 64 apartment units in four buildings and 49 single-family and duplex lots. One apartment building is completed and fully occupied, Peterson said. The other two buildings are fully leased and will be completed soon. The fourth apartment building is almost fully leased and expected to come on line in September, he said.
Stott’s Mill is located between the Southside subdivision and Basalt High School.
All the housing lots sold in 47 days, according to Peterson. He has heard from some of the lot buyers that they don’t feel a youth center would be appropriate in their otherwise all-residential neighborhood.
Peterson said the Roaring Fork Valley continues to face a severe housing shortage, which is crippling businesses and services such as day care providers.
“If they can’t provide housing for their employees, they don’t have a sustainable business,” he said.
Peterson lobbied the council to approve a new use for the site for four affordable housing units. He said he needs to convert the space soon in the construction process if that’s the direction the town wants to go. He said he would work out the rules for income and asset limits for the tenants of the four units with the town staff at a later time. He suggested the four units could be reserved for people deemed essential workers.
“Let’s get housing for people who need it in this community,” Peterson said.
Councilman Ryan Slack is the only remaining council member that participated in prior Stott’s Mill reviews. He said the child care facility was “a great idea on paper” but now hurdles have emerged. Still, he said the town shouldn’t give up on the idea but maybe needs to get “creative” in filling the space. He suggested the town staff should reach out to large, private sector entities such as the Aspen Skiing Co. to see if they would be interested in partnering with the town in support of a day care facility.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel said other child care facilities in the valley receive a low-rent subsidy. Maybe that would entice a provider at Stott’s Mill, she said. As it stands, the Stott’s Mill public space would be rented to a daycare provider at about $2,400 per month.
Like Slack, Hottel wasn’t ready to approve converting the public space into additional housing. That would be a “bait-and-switch” from what was promised to the community when the project was reviewed by a prior council and approved, she said.
Basalt Education Foundation executive director Amy Honey said it is critical for Basalt to offer some type of youth services and urged the board to consider other uses for the Stott’s Mill site. Basalt is the only Roaring Fork Valley town without a recreation center, she noted. While private sector youth activities are plentiful, they are generally expensive and access can be an issue, Honey said. Providing a youth facility at Stott’s Mill would address equity and inclusion, she said.
Aspen Youth Center executive director Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura said she held “long discussions” with the facility’s board of directors to see if they wanted to expand to Basalt.
“While this seems like it’s an awesome opportunity, I don’t think it’s an opportunity for us,” she said.
A capital campaign to raise the funds to finish off and adequately equip the Stott’s Mill space would take about three to five years, she said. The Stott’s Mill space will be available in three to six months.
Councilman Dieter Schindler supported the direction of having staff explore more options.
“The clock isn’t expired. We have work to do,” he said.
The staff will explore options and report back within 30 to 45 days. “The notion of a public use in that space, the council seems pretty firm on that,” Mahoney said on Wednesday.